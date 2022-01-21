NAZ Elite This Week: Wright's marathon debut in Houston highlights strong weekend for team

When Alice Wright crossed the finish line of the Houston Marathon last weekend, she didn't just conquer 26.2 miles. She ran a race.

The 27-year-old NAZ Elite athlete clocked a 2:29:08 in her marathon debut, chasing down the runner-up spot and just barely edging Maggie Montoya in a photo finish for the silver medal.

Wright lifted her chin down the stretch as she came around the final corner of the course, pumped her elbows and stuck out her chest. With no distance to spare, she passed Montoya, a 26-year-old American, and claimed second place on a gutsy sprint. Immediately after the finish, Wright wobbled a bit, put her hand on her knees to steady herself and vomited.

Welcome to the marathon.

"It reminded her and us and anybody watching that running is supposed to be about racing and beating as many people as you can," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Wednesday. "She could have, with two miles to go, looked at her watch, done the math, said to herself, ‘Hey, I’m going to run under 2:29:30, I’m going to get the world standard, and I don’t need to push. I’ll just cruise it in and I don’t want to take any chances.’”

But Wright proved that she's a competitor.

Wright's marathon debut was a long time coming. She made statements instantly when she joined NAZ Elite in 2018 as a rookie. But injuries and the ongoing pandemic kept her stuck in a racing hiatus that lasted from July 2019 to September 2021.

The patience paid off for both the team and the athlete, and the loyalty lasted during the struggles.

“I just think that’s an example of the kind of program we have here," Rosario said. "So it was pretty cool to see that faith on both sides rewarded.”

Wright's Houston was the milk and honey of NAZ Elite's strong weekend of racing. Matt Baxter last Saturday set a New Zealand record upon winning the Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona 5K with a time of 13:55. The next day, Stephanie Bruce won the Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona Half Marathon in 1:10:33.

NAZ Elite now has another long string of successful marathons going thanks to Wright. After a rough Boston outing, the team picked up the pace again with a successful NYC showing, as Bruce and Kellyn Taylor both finished in the top 10. In early December, former NAZ Elite runner Rory Linkletter set a PR at the California International Marathon and was runner-up in 2:12:52, and Nick Hauger finished third in his debut at the event in 2:12:59.

“We may not have had the best Boston in the world last year," Rosario said, "but outside of that, we have pretty much run up to expectations every single time out for a number of years at this point in the marathon. So, having her do that in her debut was just further confirmation that we have the marathon really down."

Taylor, 35, made her debut at Houston in 2015, completing her first marathon in 2:28:40 for sixth place for NAZ Elite.

This year's Houston was won by Keira D'Amato, who clocked a PR of 2:19:12 at the age of 37.

“Women are running their best marathons in their 30s," Rosario said, "so Alice has a lot to look forward to. That’s the long-term view. The short-term view is that she just got the world standard. So she’ll probably make the UK team for either the world championships or the Commonwealth Games.”

