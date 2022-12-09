NAZ Elite This Week: Women's cross country squad ready to kick up the dirt at national title race

NAZ Elite's squad heading to San Francisco this weekend is ready to get down and dirty.

For the first time in its history, NAZ Elite this Saturday is sending a women's scoring group to compete for a cross country team title. They'll be tasked with competing in poor conditions, with rain expected on the day of the 6K USATF Club Cross Country Championships at Golden Gate Park.

“It’s supposed to rain on race day during the race pretty heavily," NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario said Wednesday, "so we could be seeing a mud fest out there. That throws a big wrinkle in everything. I think that’s probably good for us, because I think we’ll have fun, but who knows what will happen when it’s muddy out, it’s a huge variable.”

The runners -- Stephanie Bruce, Krissy Gear, Abby Nichols, Lauren Paquette and Katie Wasserman -- rarely race on varying sloppy surfaces that alternate at firm to soft to heavy. The group, however, is taking it in stride.

“We just don’t know, but from a coaches and athletes perspective, we have to believe we are great in the mud," Rosario said. "That’s the attitude we are going to take -- that this is great for us. I think that’s what champions do. They take variables and the spin them in their mind as a positive.”

The course will end on a horse track that surrounds the polo fields in the park. Meanwhile, the area of the race has already witnessed storm activity during the week. Being front-runners and avoiding getting pushed into bad lines from the start gun could be keys for NAZ Elite's runners.

“It's harder to catch people in the mud, because it's harder finding a good line of footing when you are farther back," Rosario said. "It’s a lot easier when you are up front to find your line and find the best footing.”

While NAZ Elite isn't very familiar with racing in poor conditions, it has experience competing in cross country -- despite the limited amount of professional races offered on natural terrains.

NAZ Elite sent a men's crew to the USATF National Club Cross Country Championships in 2015 and came away with a win on the Golden Gate Park course. Former NAZ Elite runner Amy Van Alstine won the race that year, with the team only sending two women to the outing. NAZ Elite sent another men's crew to the 2016 club title race in Tallahassee and finished second.

“We’ve always wanted to send a women’s team but it just hasn’t worked out for whatever reason. We haven’t had enough fit and healthy, there are marathons and other events," Rosario said.

NAZ Elite has had this event circled on its calendar for some time for two reasons, according to Rosario. First, they want the young runners and rookies to get a team experience under their belts as they head into a new year filled with races and expectations. Second, NAZ Elite wants Bruce to have a team race before her possible retirement is set in concrete.

Two of the team's newest members in rookies Krissy Gear and Abby Nichols will make their pro debuts Saturday.

“More than anything," Rosario said of the rookie duo and second-year athlete Wasserman, "they are going to get a great experience, and that’s why we are sending them. We want them to run well and compete at a high level, but we want them to come away from the event feeling excited about 2023. As long as they run to their capabilities, I think they will have a really good day.”

Paquette, a seasoned track athlete making a shift to running more road races, lacks experience in cross country at the highest level. So, the title cross country race should help her test her strength and fitness as she prepares to run a half marathon in Houston.

“She’ll have to summon some of her power from high school and college, because it’s been a while. She hasn’t really run cross country as a pro, but, different is good sometimes," Rosario said.

In fact, Rosario said he believes all five athletes could be low scorers in the championship race.

And the women can build off a second-place men's squad finish last week at the Fitness Bank Cross Champs, where rookies Olin Hacker and Adrian Wildschutt placed seventh and 14th, respectively upon making their debuts to help NAZ score 45 points behind On Athletics Club's impressive 14-point finish.