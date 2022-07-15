NAZ Elite This Week: Wasserman chasing a PR in Los Angles today

All the elements appear to be in place for Katie Wasserman to produce a stellar outing today in the Under Armour Sunset Tour 5,000-meter race.

The training is leading to improvements. The experience is settling in. The race conditions are looking desirable. Now the NAZ Elite rookie just has to find the way to make it all work for her when she laces up with the hopes of hitting a new personal best at the distance.

Wasserman is set to race at 8:45 p.m. in Los Angeles at the Jack Kemp track on the Occidental College campus, where she'll expect to face a quick pace while competing in a strong field.

“It’s good weather, a nice facility, the people who put it together do a great job," Ben Rosario, NAZ Elite executive director, said recently. "So all those things -- plus the fact that there’s normally a great field -- I think if you combine all those things then that’s something we want to be a part of.”

It's possibly Wasserman's last opportunity at hitting a notable PR at 5000m before shutting down for the season and the rest of her rookie campaign, which began in the fall of 2021.

In preparation for today's 5000m, Wasserman is coming off a 1500m race that left her feeling good, according to NAZ Elite coach Alan Culpepper.

That wasn't always the case.

Wasserman ran a 4:41:43 on June 2 at the HOKA Festival of Miles, using the outing as a buildup toward a 5000m she ran on June 11 in Portland. But the shorter-distance performance left her feeling spent, and she just barely set a new PR in Portland at 15:27:57, fighting to give herself something to build off of after struggling to perform at high levels consistently during her rookie year.

NAZ Elite used the same formula for Wasserman's upcoming 5000m race. She recorded a 4:17.53 a week ago at the Stumptown Twilight 1500m, finishing the race feeling much more ready and fit for a harder upcoming effort.

“So that was a good indicator to me that she is just set up better to come into this week with momentum and being on the upswing versus just feeling really fatigued like she was in the last 5K attempt," Culpepper said.

Moreover, Culpepper said Wasserman's workout just days before the Stumptown Twilight 1500m was one during which all the pieces of the puzzle started to fall into place. Culpepper added that Wasserman's rookie year consisted of acclimating to the Flagstaff elevation and dealing with a bout with COVID-19-- both causing the young runner to adapt gradually to the new level of racing and training.

“Finally it all clicked, and it was like, ‘Gosh, that was exactly what we were looking for with that workout,'" Culpepper said.

NAZ Elite runners have found what they were looking for in the past at the Under Armour Sunset Tour race. Lauren Paquette and Kellyn Taylor both registered their current 5000m PRs at the 2020 edition of the race, with the former clocking a 15:10.01 and the latter finishing in 15:11.50.

Culpepper said if the speedy field goes after a tempting pace, Wasserman has an even better shot at success.

Expecting the pace to be “right in her wheelhouse,” Culpepper said Wasserman can "just go with the race and feel like she’s engaged with the race."

To help her try to feel her best when she toes the start line, NAZ Elite staff decided to keep Wasserman at sea level, sending her to Los Angeles after her brief stay in Portland.

“That was a strategic decision to help her absorb all the really good work she’s put in, and just being at sea level for an extended period can really help that," Culpepper said.

A standout performance would also tie together all the hard work of a rookie year.

“Take the positives from it," Culpepper said. "I think she’s recognizing that it’s all starting to click and that we will be really able to build on that for next year.”