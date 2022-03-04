NAZ Elite This Week: Team's spring slate starts with mix of speed, distance

The Ten has been circled on NAZ Elite's calendar for some time now.

"The fields for this weekend are world class," NAZ Elite coach Ben Rosario said via email this week. "The men's race has the possibility of being the fastest men's 10,000 meters ever run in the United States in terms of depth. The women's race has at least a dozen athletes capable of running under 31 minutes."

The team hopes to sprint from the winter into its spring schedule with the outing, sending four total athletes to The Ten in San Juan Capistrano, California, who are all fit enough to try for new PRs and statement finishes.

Matt Baxter and Alex Masai are set to represent NAZ Elite in the men's race, and veterans Stephanie Bruce and Kellyn Taylor will toe the line for team in the women's race.

Last year at The Ten's inaugural race, Marc Scott won in 27:10.41, with Grant Fisher and Woody Kincaid following in second and third in a tight top-three pack. On the women's side in 2021, three women, led by Elise Cranny's 30:47.42, gave sub-31 performances.

"For us," Rosario said, "the buildup to the race has gone well overall. There have been some hiccups, but we are all heading to the line expecting to run fast and compete."

No NAZ Elite runner in team history has yet to run a sub-28 10,000m time on the track, and the team also has yet to see a woman on the team produce a sub-31 time at the distance.

Rosario believes this field, which consists of names such as Fisher, Sam Atkin, Kincaid and Lopez Lomong on the men's side, will bring out the speed in his runners.

"Matt and Alex are both ready to set personal bests at 10,000 meters," Rosario said. "I have no doubt about that. Just how far under 28 minutes they can go, we'll have to see. In a perfect world we could have one, or both, of them flirt with the 27:30 mark."

Sunday will be just the third time out for Masai, a rookie who has gone up distances with each new race, and produced PRs and team records in the 3000m and 5000m.

And Rosario keeps adding circles to the almanac -- such as the New City Half Marathon at the end of the month and the Boston Marathon set to take place in mid-April.

The spring slate will also offer a slew of opportunities for the team's developing young core to shine. In fact, Nick Hauger and Julia Griffey are on the participant list for Saturday's challenging 15K national title race in Jacksonville, Florida.

That Gate River Run will be a warm one this year, and the prestigious race will once again offer a challenging field, which this year consists of the likes of Galen Rupp, Diego Estrada and and Futsum Zienasellassie on the men's side, and Emily Infeld and Emily Sisson on the women's side.

"We have a love-hate relationship with the USATF 15K Championships. We've had a number of different athletes finish in the top five there, but we have also had some clunkers," Rosario said. "It's tough for us to go race in such a hot and humid climate coming from the Flagstaff winter, but Nick has done what he needs to do to prepare for that, and I think he actually relishes the challenge of it all. It doesn't hurt that he's really fit either."

Griffey is still working on coming "totally back" from a long bout with COVID-19, Rosario said, but he sees her getting stronger each time out.

"Julia has made a clear and consistent jump in training as of late. The only thing left is to translate that to race day," he added.

The rest of March holds opportunities for the team's newest addition, Katie Wasserman, as well.

"For Katie Wasserman, she had some nice races in the fall, but we've always been looking toward this outdoor track season for her to really make her mark. She'll open up her season in two weeks and I am confident she'll make a big improvement from where she was a year ago at this time," Rosario said.

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

