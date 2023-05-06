NAZ Elite took a bit of a break from racing recently, but now "the thoroughbreds are back this weekend.”

“It’s a lot of people to race on one weekend, for sure," NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario said Thursday.

The races on the weekend docket are not on the Kentucky Derby level, but are still important, as the team, which consists of 18 total runners on the roster, is sending seven athletes out to compete at three different events starting today.

The ON Track Fest in California opens the racing today. Krissy Gear is set to compete in the steeplechase, Olin Hacker and Abby Nichols will be in the 5,000-meter, and Alex Masai and Adrian Wildschutt are going to be toeing the start line of the 10,0000m. On Sunday, Wesley Kiptoo will be in Pittsburgh looking to defend a half-marathon title, and Matt Baxter will be racing in the Bloomsday 12K in Spokane, Washington, as he builds for his upcoming marathon.

Kiptoo, who is now early into his sophomore year as a professional runner with NAZ Elite, won the Pittsburgh Half Marathon in 2022 while making his debut at the distance. With his winning time of 1:01:25, he had set a new team record before besting it with a 1:00:35 Houston performance in January.

Kiptoo, Rosario said, enjoys the distance and the race, and wants to go back to defend his title. The event and NAZ Elite were both more than happy to get him back into the field.

“His workouts have been great," Rosario said, "and I would just expect him to have a big-time performance again.”

The Pittsburgh field is similar to last year's, according to Rosario, with 2022 runner-up James Ngandu returning.

Seeking to become a marathoner in the near future, Kiptoo could use Pittsburgh, which will be the third half marathon of his career, to build toward that goal.

Baxter, a marathoner, also wants to use his race Sunday to build toward a 26.2-mile race. And NAZ Elite wants Baxter to get the confidence, experience and physiologic benefits from the racing.

“It’s a pretty famous race, so I think this will be good experience,” Rosario said.

Baxter ran the 2022 Chicago Half Marathon as part of his buildup for his marathon debut in New York City, where he finished 12th with a time of 2:17:05 in November. He ran up front by himself at Chicago, facing little competition on the way to getting the win.

The Bloomsday 12K -- which NAZ Elite hasn't had a runner in since 2017 when Scott Fauble claimed eighth place with a time of 35:41-- should provide Baxter more challenges.

“This time on the way to the marathon, we want him in something a little more competitive," Rosario said.

It will be Baxter's final race before he takes on his next marathon.

On the other hand, the track athletes have plenty of racing ahead of them after this weekend of competition at the Mt. SAC Hilmer Lodge Stadium.

"It’s a really nice stadium, a really nice venue, a great track, great surface, fast surface,” Rosario said.

He's hoping his athletes make the best of it -- and the atmosphere.

Sound Running, Rosario said, is hosting the event, which also is a festival with music, drinks and "all kinds of cool stuff."

While the track meet's atmosphere should be fun, NAZ Elite's athletes will be going to work.

Gear will be looking to get a national outdoor championship meet qualifying time in her event, while Nichols and Hacker are seeking 5000m qualifiers.

“Everything we are sending them to now is an opportunity to have a big day. I don’t think we are using this as a stepping stone," Rosario said. "I think it’s definitely a big part of our season. We have a number of big meets this season, and this is one of them."