NAZ Elite This Week: Team begins search for full-time assistant coach

“I love doing that," Rosario said of juggling his current roles, "and that’s extra time to be with the athletes, but that’s something the assistant coach can be doing. That way I don’t need to be taken away from the business side to go do every single practice.”

And although Rosario knows what he is looking for in a full-time assistant coach -- the first ever for NAZ Elite -- he knows he has to be flexible in order to find a good fit.

“There are things I am going to need to see, but I am trying to stay open-minded about what a candidate could bring to the table. If I knew exactly what I needed, then I wouldn’t do a search, I would just hand-pick a few people and see if they are interested," he said. "But I want to stay open-minded to the idea that maybe there is a person out there who has a couple of things on their resume that I didn’t even realize we might need and could convince me of it.”

While working the new deal with HOKA, Rosario was able to work with the shoe company in stressing that a full-time assistant coach would help the team reach new heights. Rosario said he and the team itemized what they needed in order to keep improving, and more coaching was a priority.

The first 24 hours have seen an influx of people interested in the position.