NAZ Elite This Week: Rosario's risk-reward juggling continues as COVID rages on

Not long after The Marathon Project, hospitals across Arizona once again found themselves racing to deal with a strong resurgence in COVID-19 cases and patients.
Three Banner Health hospitals just before Christmas Day had reported they were operating above capacity. The winter surge came in a sprint after an autumn during which COVID cases were seemingly tamed.
Only a month after the Dec. 20 race that took place in Chandler and hosted a limited amount of athletes, NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario, who helped organize the 26.2-mile race, isn't sure how he'd feel about being a part of a marathon event if the COVID numbers were then what they are now.
“It feels so different," he said Wednesday.
And it's been keeping him busy as well.
Rosario said he's had to make changes to team protocols lately due to the pandemic's winter surge picking up speed, making them a tighter, clearer and more strict. He told his team that the updated guidelines will be in place until March 1 -- "no exception."
Navigating the pandemic since it began has been part of Rosario's job, a "stress" for him and his team, forcing him to stay up-to-date with ever-changing guidelines from health officials, state agencies and other localities. A lot of that has to do with what the numbers look like and where.
“It is certainly worse than ever," Rosario said, "and trying to create an additional set of protocols to deal with the spike in numbers has been a challenge. But we are no different than anyone else, we are just trying to be safe.”
The last month has been a bit of a mixed bag for NAZ Elite. The team added Ryan Hill to the roster not long after the new year, then hired Jenna Wrieden as its first official full-time assistant coach. Both additions have already made positive impacts on the team.
According to Rosario, Hill made his presence known during a recent workout at a hill the team often takes on. The new member was part of a group that tackled the workout in a way his head coach never witnessed.
“What that does is it raises the bar. It means that where the bar was before on that workout, it’s no longer there, and that’s exactly what we want. We want to keep pushing and keep getting better," Rosario said.
Meanwhile, Wrieden is putting her first stamps on the team, introducing a new pre-run activation routine and keeping up with the athletes during a time when COVID makes communication all the more challenging.
“Jenna has jumped in with both feet and is already taking things on, is already building relationships with the athletes, going out of her way with texts and calls to make sure everyone is doing OK," Rosario said. "And that’s exactly what I thought she would do. So in that sense things have been great.”
Moreover, NAZ Elite athlete and 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials champion Aliphine Tuliamuk had a child, who just so happens to share a Jan. 13 birthday of with Rosario.
But the reality is that COVID-19 is still stymieing the sports world -- and NAZ Elite's efforts to do what they do.
Rosario doesn't have any hard plans for racing, which is another risk-reward juggling act the head coach has to deal with.
NAZ Elite competed in five different races in January of 2020, whereas 2021 hasn't seen the team in a single outing. Last year around this time, Nick Hauger finished fifth at the USATF Cross Country Championships with a time of 31:08, with teammate Danielle Shanahan claiming sixth on the women's side in 37:01.
Add to all the stress that a bulk of his team is still working to hit Olympic standards and preparing to try to make a U.S. team.
Rosario said he has had to turn down racing opportunities in the recent past -- not because he didn't trust that the organizers had put in all the right safety procedures, but because the risk wasn't worth the reward.
"We will race as long as we feel the race organizers are doing their due diligence in creating a safe environment, and as long as the race makes sense and there is a tangible reason to do the race for a particular athlete," Rosario said. "Otherwise, we are not going to race for fun or a tune-up. If there is a purpose, we will absolutely consider it because it’s our job, but we are going to be very picky.”
