NAZ Elite This Week: Rosario's risk-reward juggling continues as COVID rages on

“It is certainly worse than ever," Rosario said, "and trying to create an additional set of protocols to deal with the spike in numbers has been a challenge. But we are no different than anyone else, we are just trying to be safe.”

The last month has been a bit of a mixed bag for NAZ Elite. The team added Ryan Hill to the roster not long after the new year, then hired Jenna Wrieden as its first official full-time assistant coach. Both additions have already made positive impacts on the team.

According to Rosario, Hill made his presence known during a recent workout at a hill the team often takes on. The new member was part of a group that tackled the workout in a way his head coach never witnessed.

“What that does is it raises the bar. It means that where the bar was before on that workout, it’s no longer there, and that’s exactly what we want. We want to keep pushing and keep getting better," Rosario said.

Meanwhile, Wrieden is putting her first stamps on the team, introducing a new pre-run activation routine and keeping up with the athletes during a time when COVID makes communication all the more challenging.