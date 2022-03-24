NAZ Elite This Week: NYC proves a challenge

Something about world-class fields brings out the best of Stephanie Bruce.

The NAZ Elite runner navigated the NYC Half Marathon and battled a challenging field on the way to a 10th-place finish Sunday, using a 5:23 pace to register a time of 1:10:26. She was the third American woman to cross the finish line.

Senbere Teferi of Ethiopia won the race in 1:07:35, and Irine Cheptai of Kenya was the runner-up with a time of 1:07:37. Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal of Norway was the third-place finisher in 1:08:07.

“She feels really, really good about it," NAZ Elite coach Ben Rosario said of Bruce's performance. "She’s always someone who understands that this is a very hard sport, and that the depth in a field like that is not what it used to be. It is really hard to finish in the top 10 in a race like that, and she did that. It was another example that when on the biggest stage, she performs at her best. That’s all you can ask from anyone.”

Only two other runners older than 38-year-old Bruce beat her.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Flanagan was the first American to finish NYC, coming in fifth overall. Sara Hall placed 12th in 1:10:54 and Emma Bates came in at 15th place.

For Rosario, Bruce's NYC showing also signals that she's on the right track as she builds toward the Boston Marathon.

For the other NAZ Elite runner who took on the Big Apple, the race led to a personal best at the distance and much-needed experience. Nick Hauger ran a 1:03:49 for a 20th-place finish, battling down the final stretch of the course for a solid finish after struggling with the outburst that started the race. It was the second half-marathon outing of his career.

When former NAZ Elite runner Futsum Zienasellassie ran a 1:03:39 in the 2018 edition of the NYC Half, he placed 10th. That same year, former NAZ Elite athlete Matt Llano hit 1:06:09 and was 21st.

Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya won the men's title and flirted with beating the course record of 59:24, winning the race in 1:00:30. Shadrack Kipchirchir was the top American and fourth finisher overall on the men's side with a time of 1:01:16. Former NAZ Elite runner Rory Linkletter took 10th, running a 1:02:19, and standout American Jared Ward was 15th in 1:03:19.

Rosario said that like most in the group of finishers between 15th and 20th place, Hauger was just hanging on, refusing to give up ground and battling for the best spot he could get.

“It got out really fast, and I think that was not to Nick’s advantage. But he did weather that and continued to compete all the way through," Rosario said. "I would way that if you are not super fast at 5K or 10K, naturally, it’s hard to absorb that really fast start."

At the 5K mark, Hauger was timed at 14:31, and he got to the 10K mark in 29:31. Kipruto, meanwhile, ran 14:20 for the first 5K and then was at 28:22 by the 10K mark.

While the veteran and the young gun were competing in NYC over the weekend, rookie Katie Wasserman was in the Valley getting in race experience at the Baldy Castillo Invitational, where she won gold in the 3,000-meter race with a time of 9:28.12.

“It’s probably one of those deals where if that race wasn’t available, we probably wouldn’t have raced, but when it’s right there only two hours away, you might as well because it’s more fun than a workout,” Rosario said.

Rosario said his rookie needs more time to get more fit, and Wasserman was scratched from a 5000m she was scheduled to run this weekend in Atlanta.

“She’s just not quite ready to race,” Rosario said, adding that his athlete is fine but won't be pushed to compete when not fully ready.

NAZ Elite experienced another scratch during the week, with this one coming in the form of Danielle Shanahan leaving the team. With the end of the quarter up, Rosario said, NAZ Elite and Shanahan decided to part ways.

“She wanted to go in a different direction,” Rosario said, expressing the move was mutual overall.

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.