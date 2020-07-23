NAZ Elite This Week: No marathon majors means runners take financial hit

Despite NAZ Elite being unable to compete in nearly as many races as it normally would, head coach Ben Rosario is finding ways to stay busy, working with his athletes, staying connected with fans on social media and participating in virtual clinics.
It’s a change from the norm, no doubt, but those changes, stemming from the ongoing pandemic, have led to some positives for Rosario. He participated in a virtual clinic, for instance, on Wednesday with a group of high school coaches from Louisiana, and also spent time filming video for a HOKA ONE ONE-sponsored clinic.
“I much prefer in-person, but would I really have gone to Louisiana to do that coaches clinic? Probably not," Rosario said Wednesday over the phone. "So this allowed me to do a clinic that I most likely wouldn’t have done, so that was pretty neat.”
Dealing with the pandemic is like riding a figurative roller coaster for many people. Rosario likes to think of it as a chance to do "more of some things, less of other things."
Unfortunately, one thing there will be much less of in 2020 is the chance to run a marathon.
On June 24, the New York City Marathon was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, as organizers and city officials acknowledged that holding the race on Nov. 1 would be too risky. The NYC race was one of the growing list of six world majors to make the decision, with London and Tokyo holding out in hopes of having a 26.2-mile race sometime in the second half of 2020.
As of Wednesday, London has been postponed until Oct. 4, and Tokyo is listed as being "restricted to elite runners" only. Meanwhile, all of the American world majors -- NYC, Chicago and Boston -- are off the list for this year.
“These runners, this is their job," Rosario said, "and when they miss out on one of the paydays from one of these world majors, that’s a big chuck of their yearly income. The major marathons pay appearance fees to the top Americans in the race, and those appearance fees are pretty hefty, so it’s a big hit for these folks."
Runner's World on Tuesday reported that New York Road Runners (NYRR), the nation’s largest nonprofit running association and host of the NYC Marathon, is laying off 11% of its workforce and furloughing another 28%.
Moreover, it's a setback for the younger athletes on NAZ Elite's roster who are looking to get experience running marathons against world-class athletes. While NAZ Elite is full of veteran runners who have put their stamp on the distance -- Kellyn Taylor, Aliphine Tuliamuk, Scott Fauble to name a few -- there are a handful of promising younger runners hungry for the reps at longer distances.
In his rookie year, which is nearing its end, Rory Linkletter made his marathon debut and half-marathon debut, setting a new team record in the latter at 1:01:44 in 2020 before COVID-19 hit. Furthermore, Alice Wright, who joined the team in 2018 as a young and auspicious runner, was learning the ropes of longer distances for the team as well and showing good results.
“Both Alice and Rory were scheduled to run fall marathons, and it’s very disappointing for them, no getting around it," Rosario said of the fact that the two will not have those opportunities.
In order to make up for the lack of competitive racing, Rosario is ramping up the intensity elsewhere.
“We’ve been trying to get a little more competitive in practice at times than we normally would in order to simulate those end-of-race-type experiences that they are missing out on," he said. "It’s not the same, but we are trying, because I am aware and cognizant that in addition to possible financial loss, they are missing out on race experience.”
Rosario said he understands the decisions made when it comes to the cancellation of marathons.
On top of other issues, it's a logistical nightmare, with athletes coming from all over the world for most marathons.
“My understanding is that they have thought of everything possible," Rosario said.
And he's thinking of everything he can possibly do to keep his athletes from falling into a lull due to lack of available races.
A handful of NAZ Elite athletes sneaked in an official race not too long ago, competing in Utah at a controlled environment that featured a small group of people. The team has also competed in intrasquad and virtual races since the pandemic put a hold on racing for the most part. The pot of gold at the end of those rainbows, however, is not quite as large.
Rosario said he thinks races are hard to come by again now because of the rise in cases across the country. So he's going to keep on trying to make things interesting for fans and athletes.
“They need that carrot out in front of them," Rosario said of his runners. "I think that’s their nature and I think that’s most people's nature. So we’re trying to give them the carrots even though the big ones just aren’t there.”
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.