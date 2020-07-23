NAZ Elite This Week: No marathon majors means runners take financial hit

“Both Alice and Rory were scheduled to run fall marathons, and it’s very disappointing for them, no getting around it," Rosario said of the fact that the two will not have those opportunities.

In order to make up for the lack of competitive racing, Rosario is ramping up the intensity elsewhere.

“We’ve been trying to get a little more competitive in practice at times than we normally would in order to simulate those end-of-race-type experiences that they are missing out on," he said. "It’s not the same, but we are trying, because I am aware and cognizant that in addition to possible financial loss, they are missing out on race experience.”

Rosario said he understands the decisions made when it comes to the cancellation of marathons.

On top of other issues, it's a logistical nightmare, with athletes coming from all over the world for most marathons.

“My understanding is that they have thought of everything possible," Rosario said.

And he's thinking of everything he can possibly do to keep his athletes from falling into a lull due to lack of available races.