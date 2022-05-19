NAZ Elite This Week: New head coach hired as Rosario moves into executive director role

For Ben Rosario, change is a good thing.

Since starting NAZ Elite in 2014, Rosario has always envisioned being at the helm of a running team constantly looking to set PRs in other places than just race times. He never saw himself as being the head coach of the successful squad forever.

Between acting as the head coach and trying to lead the business side of the team as well all this time, Rosario was stretched thin.

“I think I was always getting pulled in 50 different directions,” Rosario said Tuesday during an exclusive interview.

He added: “I’ve had to do the coaching and executive director role for eight-plus years."

So NAZ Elite is bringing on a new head coach, with Rosario moving into an executive director position.

The official announcement is set for today, when NAZ Elite will introduce two-time Olympian Alan Culpepper as the new head coach.

Rosario, who has helped lead NAZ Elite to producing an Olympian, winning 13 national titles and producing 10 top-10 finishes at World Marathon Majors, has earned the upgrade.

Rosario said he and his wife, Jen, who acts as the director of operations, knew how to run a business when they started NAZ Elite and always wanted to head in that direction.

“I’ve always treated it like that," Rosario said, "and in business, you have to make changes, you have to freshen things up. I felt like this was a great time to do that.”

He said NAZ Elite athlete Aliphine Tuliamuk winning the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials was the "culmination of the first eight years" of the team and that now is the time to go bigger.

The addition of Culpepper, Rosario hopes, will allow NAZ Elite to do better in performances and better with its branding.

“The head coach needs to be completely focused on coaching and nothing else," Rosario said.

Rosario is passing the head coach torch to someone who's competed for the United States in the 10,000-meter event at the Olympics in 2000 and who won the Olympic Marathon Trials in 2004.

Culpepper placed 12th in the marathon at the Athens Games. He finished fourth in the Boston Marathon in 2005 and was a champion for the University of Colorado at the NCAA level during his college career.

He most recently served as the head coach and assistant track and field coach for the University of Texas - El Paso.

“He’s an unbelievably well-respected and really, really bright guy,” Rosario said of Culpepper.

And he's also a pick for the head coach position that Rosario feels great about.

Rosario said he and NAZ Elite have been working since last spring on bringing aboard a new head coach, spending a lot of time in the vetting process. NAZ Elite's board of directors and Rosario worked closely together and had a handful of candidates come to Flagstaff. When Culpepper made his visit, Rosario said, “It was just a no-brainer."

"His visit was amazing, and he just fit right in. He and I got along like we’ve known each other for decades," Rosario said. "Even though we knew of each other, this was really the first we’ve got to know one another. And it’s a perfect fit.”

According to Rosario, Culpepper had met with the athletes on the roster in small groups during his visit, with the roster response all being positive being the outcome of the stay.

“In fact, some of them were like, ‘This is the guy,’” Rosario said.

That’s what Rosario wanted to hear, as he admitted to being stressed about hiring the right choice.

Bringing on a new head coach and making a move to being solely the executive director role, however, was the easy choice.

“To me, it’s just straight business,” Rosario said.

