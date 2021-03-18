NAZ Elite This Week: Linkletter, Vaughn out for greatness at Gate River Run 15K title race

Even though race conditions Saturday should be fairly cool and mild for early spring in Florida, two NAZ Elite runners want to bring the heat.

Their sights set on greatness, Rory Linkletter and Sid Vaughn are set to compete at the Gate River Run 15K national title race this weekend in Jacksonville, where the temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-50s, with mild humidity at the start of the racing including chances of rain.

Vaughn will approach the start line seeking to run a successful road race against a deep field and battle up front for a title, while Linkletter, a Canadian, will try to break his country's record at the distance of 43 minutes and 50 seconds.

And Both will race toward their goals in what will feel like a "real" or "normal" race for the first time in more than 12 months, as 8,000 total participants across the different levels and categories are set to take on the historic course, which has been the location of the 15K United States championship run since 1994.

NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Wednesday the large event is what the sport needs so that money can begin to flow back in after the pandemic slowed running down for the last year.