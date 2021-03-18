NAZ Elite This Week: Linkletter, Vaughn out for greatness at Gate River Run 15K title race

Even though race conditions Saturday should be fairly cool and mild for early spring in Florida, two NAZ Elite runners want to bring the heat.
Their sights set on greatness, Rory Linkletter and Sid Vaughn are set to compete at the Gate River Run 15K national title race this weekend in Jacksonville, where the temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-50s, with mild humidity at the start of the racing including chances of rain.
Vaughn will approach the start line seeking to run a successful road race against a deep field and battle up front for a title, while Linkletter, a Canadian, will try to break his country's record at the distance of 43 minutes and 50 seconds.
And Both will race toward their goals in what will feel like a "real" or "normal" race for the first time in more than 12 months, as 8,000 total participants across the different levels and categories are set to take on the historic course, which has been the location of the 15K United States championship run since 1994.
NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Wednesday the large event is what the sport needs so that money can begin to flow back in after the pandemic slowed running down for the last year.
For Linkletter and Vaughn, a solid outing is just what each needs for different reasons. Linkletter is coming off a poor performance in a 10,000-meter race in Texas, where he clocked a 30:24.26 and pushed himself to the finish line despite not feeling like himself that day. Vaughn, meanwhile, carries momentum into 15K after winning the slower division of the 10,000m Texas race, hoping to continue his overall upward trend.
Both, according to Rosario, are much more ready for Florida than they were for Texas.
“We’ve just been building, and they have had a couple of really good workouts in the last couple weeks," Rosario said.
Part of that preparation includes lessons learned, as the duo battled humidity weeks ago in the Lone Star State.
“Over the last few weeks, those two have really overdressed at practice, forcing them to sweat, wearing extra layers," Rosario said.
The NAZ Elite pair is also prepared to take on the challenging course that's full of corners and a long, intimidating hill toward the finish.
“The bridge is really brutal, but I will say that we have been working on hills quite a bit," Rosario said, "and those two in particular had a monster hill circuit workout last week in Flagstaff and looked really good. So if they have got their legs underneath them eight miles into the race, I think they’ll run up that hill really well.”
Linkletter and Vaughn also like the extra distance.
Vaughn just missed a chance at new PR at the 10,000m range with his 28:39.37 in Texas on the track, and Linkletter takes with him a half marathon PR time of 1:01:44, a team record, set in 2020.
“Should be right up their alley," Rosario said of the distance.
Rosario added that he wants his two athletes, who each will be taking on their first-ever 15K outing, to approach Saturday's race “like a half marathon with the mindset of a track athlete.”
Although NAZ Elite's schedule usually doesn't allow for it -- as Rosario said going from a Flagstaff winter to a Florida spring can be a tough transition for racing -- a trip to Jacksonville in March has worked out well for the team in the past. NAZ Elite in 2016, the last year the squad had runners at the 15K title race, saw Stephanie Bruce finish as runner-up on the women's side, with former team member Craig Lutz placing fourth in the men's race.
