NAZ Elite This Week: Linkletter seeking big performance at The Marathon Project

“I believe he has a real chance of making the Canadian team," Rosario said over the phone Tuesday.

Linkletter posted a team-record time of 1:01:44 in the half marathon in January when he came in 15th place in Houston, showing his talent and passion for the longer distances. Rosario said he's witnessed Linkletter being drawn to the long workouts, the challenging number of miles ran in a week's time in preparation for the distance and the grind that goes into training for a marathon.

With more of those "long, hard efforts" logged, Linkletter is in better position now to run a more successful marathon.

All the ingredients are there, too. The Marathon Project is set to take place on Sunday, Dec. 20, in Chandler on a fast, flat course. The weather should be cool, and the pacers know that the athletes want to run 2:10s. Moreover, Linkletter's going through another big training segment, and this time he's doing so with more of the team, including Fauble.