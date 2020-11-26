NAZ Elite This Week: Linkletter seeking big performance at The Marathon Project

Ben Rosario's never been to Rory Linkletter's house for breakfast, but he guesses that his young runner approaches the morning meal with gusto -- just like everything else.
“He’s wired in a way that is great for the team because he just brings a lot of energy," Rosario, head coach of NAZ Elite, said of Linkletter.
NAZ Elite's Scott Fauble can prove it. The seasoned marathoner who ran a 2:09:09 at Boston in 2019 enjoys having Linkletter and his energy around during training, as the two and other members of the team prepare for The Marathon Project.
“It’s easy," Fauble said during a recent phone interview, "to get complacent sometimes because you are so tired all the time, but he still brings his A game and that edge for the last eight weeks of workouts.”
Now in his second year as a professional, all with NAZ Elite, Linkletter, 24, is setting his sights on making the Canadian Olympic marathon team, a feat that some may consider lofty considering his youth, inexperience and time of 2:16:42 that he ran in 2019 for his first try at the distance. Linkletter will have to run under 2:11:30 in late December at The Marathon Project in order to qualify for the Canadian team, and his time has to also be in the top three of the best times from his country to earn a spot.
The first two spots have been taken, and Linkletter wants the third.
“I believe he has a real chance of making the Canadian team," Rosario said over the phone Tuesday.
Linkletter posted a team-record time of 1:01:44 in the half marathon in January when he came in 15th place in Houston, showing his talent and passion for the longer distances. Rosario said he's witnessed Linkletter being drawn to the long workouts, the challenging number of miles ran in a week's time in preparation for the distance and the grind that goes into training for a marathon.
With more of those "long, hard efforts" logged, Linkletter is in better position now to run a more successful marathon.
All the ingredients are there, too. The Marathon Project is set to take place on Sunday, Dec. 20, in Chandler on a fast, flat course. The weather should be cool, and the pacers know that the athletes want to run 2:10s. Moreover, Linkletter's going through another big training segment, and this time he's doing so with more of the team, including Fauble.
“I’m not saying he’s been step for step on every single thing, but he has also given Scott all he can handle a few times," Rosario said of the two training together. "I think that’s one of the advantages of the group. You can -- not necessarily compare yourself, because that’s not what we like to do -- but you can make educated assertions about how fit you are based on what you are doing and what we have done before and what those types of workouts have produced. He’s doing the type of training that would suggest that he can run under 2:11:30; I think that’s fair to say.”
The field for The Marathon Project has been selected and it consists of some of the top marathoners out there. Linkletter will be running alongside some of the best, who are all setting out to run some fast times. To keep up with them and the intensity of the race, Linkletter just has to believe in himself.
“Sometimes runners try to act like they are not talented, like they want to play the underdog card or they don’t have a chip on their shoulder. Those things are all well and good, but you also have to have confidence in your abilities," Rosario said.
And Linkletter exudes that confidence through his energy.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
