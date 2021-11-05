NAZ Elite This Week: Katie Wasserman joins roster as NYC just around corner

NAZ Elite is sending two of its veterans and longest-active runners to New York City this weekend.
Stephanie Bruce and Kellyn Taylor will be in the Big Apple for a marathon that's been circled on the calendar nearly annually for the duo. Both will be looking to finish the marathon for the third time in their respective careers.
But with Bruce at 37 years old and Taylor at 35, the team is considering who will take the torch in the future after the core members of NAZ Elite begin changing the pace of their professional racing careers.
Bruce and Taylor last finished NYC on the same day back in 2017, when the latter finished eighth on the women's side with a time of 2:29:56 and the former earned a 10th-place finish in 2:31:44.
Taylor finished NYC with an impressive seventh-place result in 2019, clocking a 2:26:52, with teammate Aliphine Tuliamuk crossing the finish line not too far behind in 12th place at 2:28:12.
“We’ve had Steph Bruce and Kellyn Taylor, and now Aliphine Tuliamuk for a number of years," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said earlier this week. "They are in their 30s and they are super accomplished and some of the best runners in America, but they are not going to be around forever.”
Rosario's been searching for athletes who will carry those torches and take part in forming the team's new longtime nucleus.
This week, NAZ Elite brought Katie Wasserman onto the team, just a couple of months after another young and promising runner, Alex Masai, was added to the roster.
Wasserman was the runner-up in the 5,000-meter event at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Meanwhile, Masai had two top-10 finishes at the outdoor championships and posted new PRs in the 5000m and 10,000m at the championships.
Rosario said NAZ Elite had set a goal to sign one male and one female who had shown the ability to race fast and ferocious at the highest levels of competition.
Fast track times? Taking on the top of the country and performing well?
Check. Check.
“We realize the importance of that," Rosario said of bringing on new talent to the team. "We realize that will help us down the road get even more people like that, and we realize that those people end up being the best professional athletes across all distances. You have to be able to run really fast on the track and compete at the highest level of the NCAA.”
You also have to be a good fit for the squad.
“We’re looking for fast people who have huge upsides and are great people. So she fits the bill,” Rosario said of Wasserman, whose collegiate career shows she's got just as much brains as speed.
Wasserman graduated from Columbia University, where, according to NAZ Elite, "she was an Ivy League champion in the mile run." She attended post-graduate school at Notre Dame, where she had her breakout 5000m performance at the NCAAs as well as earning All-ACC honors in the 1500m.
Considering her academic achievements, Wasserman didn't need to lace up for a running career.
“She doesn’t have to do this," Rosario said.
It's one of the reasons he likes her being on his team.
“She is choosing to do this because she believes she can be great at it, and that I really like,” he said.
Rosario's not sure how Wasserman, 23, will develop as a runner just yet, but hopes she'll become a long-time leader like Bruce, Taylor and Tuliamuk. So for now, it's about getting Wasserman acclimated to her new team.
“She added a lot of aerobic work last year in her training, and that really paid off. And so what we’re going to do, we are not going to rock the boat here, we’re just trying got continue that process, give her slightly more work than she had a year ago," Rosario said. "By doing that, and doing that at altitude, she should increase her aerobic capacity, and that should allow her to run faster.”
