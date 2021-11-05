NAZ Elite This Week: Katie Wasserman joins roster as NYC just around corner

Wasserman graduated from Columbia University, where, according to NAZ Elite, "she was an Ivy League champion in the mile run." She attended post-graduate school at Notre Dame, where she had her breakout 5000m performance at the NCAAs as well as earning All-ACC honors in the 1500m.

Considering her academic achievements, Wasserman didn't need to lace up for a running career.

“She doesn’t have to do this," Rosario said.

It's one of the reasons he likes her being on his team.

“She is choosing to do this because she believes she can be great at it, and that I really like,” he said.

Rosario's not sure how Wasserman, 23, will develop as a runner just yet, but hopes she'll become a long-time leader like Bruce, Taylor and Tuliamuk. So for now, it's about getting Wasserman acclimated to her new team.

“She added a lot of aerobic work last year in her training, and that really paid off. And so what we’re going to do, we are not going to rock the boat here, we’re just trying got continue that process, give her slightly more work than she had a year ago," Rosario said. "By doing that, and doing that at altitude, she should increase her aerobic capacity, and that should allow her to run faster.”

