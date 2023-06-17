Lauren Hagans has always displayed mental toughness.

The NAZ Elite athlete will get the chance Saturday in Duluth, Minnesota, to push her limits even more when she makes her marathon debut.

Hagans, 36, joined NAZ Elite as a 5,000-meter track standout in January of 2020. Over the years, she gradually shifted to racing at longer distances.

During that shift in distances, she became more "mentally calloused" to the grind of the longer workouts, NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario said this week. She got used to "pounding the pavement."

And based on her marathon training, her legs have also become more calloused for the distance.

“She looks really great," Rosario said Thursday. "Training has gone well and she has had a smooth build for the most part. She’s ready to go.”

Hagans has gotten three half-marathons under her belt, helping her get ready for her first 26.2-mile race at Grandma's Marathon, a race that has been good to NAZ Elite -- and many runners in general. She debuted at the half-marathon distance in 2021 and ran a personal best time of 1:09:46. In January of 2023, she finished second at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona Half Marathon in 1:12:30, and in February she ran a 1:09:51 on the way to a second-place finish behind teammate Aliphine Tuliamuk at the USATF Half Marathon Championships.

On top of the half-marathon experiences, she also has another reason to feel good about Grandma's Marathon: the course.

NAZ Elite's Kellyn Taylor ran Grandma's in 2018 and won it, setting the course record and a PR in the process at 2:24:28. She said at the time that part of the reason she crushed the course was because -- as the team believed when sending Taylor into the race -- it was so similar to Lake Mary Road, on which the team often trains.

NAZ Elite had always wanted to send another marathoner to Grandma's, but the timing had not worked, until now.

“That was certainly one of the things that we bookmarked was, hey, this is a race, this is a course that suits us because it really mimics Lake Mary, where we run all the time," Rosario said.

The timing is great for Hagans.

“I think it feels like fate," Rosario said of Hagans making her debut in Duluth. "Here is someone like Lauren who runs very well on Lake Mary, has been training very well out there for a couple of years now, she is very comfortable out there, so it stands to reason that she should be very comfortable on the Grandma’s course.”

The Grandma's course even follows the shores of Lake Superior before entering the Duluth city limits.

NAZ Elite also learned that the game plan they had drawn up for Taylor works.

They are using the prototype for Hagans. It's a game plan that allows Hagans to have flexibility in how she paces the rolling hills of the race, pushing when she wants and slowing as she needs.

“There’s just little ups and downs. You don’t know exactly where they are going to come," Rosario said of Grandma's, "unlike Boston, where you know where the hills are because they are really big.”

Rosario said part of the debut approach is also to remind Hagans to focus on her race -- at least for the first 20 miles.

This year's Grandma's field consists of Dakotah Lindwurm, who enters marathon with a PR of 2:25:01, and Gabriella Rooker, who will toe the line with a PR of 2:29:44.

Meanwhile, Hagans is one of four women making their debut at the race, which is a course known for helping athletes produced PRs and qualifiers to larger events.

It also, NAZ Elite hopes, will make for a good debut.

Especially if, Rosario said, Hagans enjoys the experience.

“When I say that, I mean the whole experience -- the trip, the excitement that is the nervous energy, all those things -- you have to enjoy all those things. If you let anxiety take over, you can get overwhelmed," he said. "I think Lauren, like anybody, races best when she is appropriately nervous, not overwhelmed. So I just think she should enjoy the process, enjoy the experience and then get down to business later in the race.”