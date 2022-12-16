NAZ Elite This Week: From 'mile to marathon,' solid foundation set for 2023

NAZ Elite wrapped up 2022 with a year-end banquet and holiday party earlier this week, using the moment to reflect on just how successful the last 12 months have been for the team both between and outside the lines.

It was a chance to take it all in -- the expanding roster, bringing aboard a new head coach, cranking out strong performances.

For NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario, taking that time to reflect is important.

“When you are as a group or as an individual very driven, as professional athletes are, they’re very forward-thinking individuals and we are very forward-thinking collectively," he said Thursday, "so we don’t always have a chance to get together as a group and say, 'Hey, this was a pretty darn good year.’ And it was. We were able to celebrate that together, which was nice.”

There were tough decisions to make in 2022, especially after the team went through a retooling after seeing an original member in Scott Smith retire, and parting ways with former athletes such as Rory Linkletter and Scott Fauble -- who was the top American male finisher at the New York City Marathon in November at 2:13:35. But the choices turned out to be the right ones.

The team signed six athletes throughout the year. NAZ Elite also named Alan Culpepper as its new head coach as Rosario moved into the executive director role. Moreover, NAZ Elite expanded its budget, contributed more community work than ever in one year and signed key renewals with key partners for 2023.

"It feels like we made the right decisions, multiple," Rosario said.

The team laid a strong, new foundation for itself heading into 2023.

NAZ Elite signed Wesley Kiptoo in the spring, and he went on to show he'll be a threat on the roads after winning the Pittsburgh Half Marathon in May upon making his debut at the distance. In the summer, the team announced the signing of a group of four coming out of the NCAA level -- Krissy Gear, Olin Hacker, Abby Nichols and Adriaan Wildschutt -- as it looked to beef up its presence at shorter distances and on the track.

Late in the year, NAZ Elite signed Futsum Zienassellassie for another stint with the team, and he made an immediate impact, winning the USATF Marathon Championships on Dec. 4 in 2:11:01 in his first race back on the roster.

“We got exactly who we wanted and needed," Rosario said of building the roster. "It was kind of amazing."

He added: “They are going to be able to truly make us a team that can compete from the mile to the marathon. We are so much stronger now that we were a year ago at this time, and all those decisions led to that and we are very much looking to 2023."

The newer members got a chance to run in 2022. Wesley, Hacker and Wildschutt helped NAZ Elite finish second at the Fitness Bank Cross Champs at the start of December. On Saturday, Nichols and Gear helped a women's squad earn a third-place finish at the USATF Club Cross Country Championships.

The strong outings at the end of the year are a microcosm of how the year went in competition. NAZ Elite ended 2022 with 14 total wins provided by eight different athletes. The team came away from the year with three USATF national titles.

In addition to winning the 25K national title, Aliphine Tuliamuk provided a third-place result at the USATF 6k Championships and was the top American at the NYC Marathon on the women's side. Stephanie Bruce had a huge year as she nears a possible retirement, earning four total victories. She claimed the NACAC 10,000-meter international race gold and won a 10K national title all during a three-win streak that ended with a half-marathon victory.

Also, Matt Baxter, after battling injury setbacks, made his debut at 26.2 miles at NYC. Meanwhile, Alice Wright continued her strong return to running after a long injury setback with a second-place finish at the Houston Marathon in her debut at the distance. She went on to take 22nd at the European Championships Marathon.

Overall, NAZ Elite also saw eight team records set.

Even though the team got a chance to look back at its big year during its year-end party, it couldn't help but see more success ahead in 2023.

“It kinda sets the tone for next year, gets everybody excited for 2023, which is cool," Rosario said of ending the year with a team gathering.