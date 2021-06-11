NAZ Elite This Week: Four gearing up for Olympic Trials as others stay focused on Tokyo

Hill struggled to get things going after joining the team to start 2021. After a few rough outings and issues with training, Rosario and staff made the decision to send him back to training at sea level, and the head coach said that has helped the seasoned athlete get back into a better groove.

And while a large chuck of the roster is gearing up for the fall marathon season, a few other athletes still have Tokyo on the brain as well.

Aliphine Tuliamuk, for instance, is training in Flagstaff again with the NAZ Elite women as she gets fit for the Olympic marathon event.

Matt Baxter has put in the work to make sure he stays on his country's radar as a possible representative for his team at the Tokyo Games.

“Over a time period of 20 days, he ran three really quality 5000s before he’s even done that much training, and now we have three weeks or so to train before his next race, and that will be his last race before they pick their team," Rosario said of the New Zealand native who has been tearing up the trails at Buffalo Park while getting fit and prepping for races. "If I were the selectors, I would love to have this guy represent our country. He’s everything you want in an Olympian. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to get himself in the best shape as possible to represent his country.”

