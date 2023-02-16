NAZ Elite last sent a runner to the USATF Indoor Championships in 2017, and the team hasn't returned since.

Until now.

This weekend the team will have five athletes chasing titles at the event in Albuquerque.

“I am very happy with how they are coming together," NAZ Elite coach Alan Culpepper said of his athletes. "I think the indoor season has gone great for the women and has been solid for the men. I think everybody is coming into it at a little different of a point, but overall, I just feel happy that everybody is healthy and we can go into this meet and really compete.”

Olin Hacker, Abby Nichols and Katie Wasserman will get things started for NAZ Elite in Friday's 3,000-meter races. On Saturday, Nichols, Cruz Culpepper and Krissy Gear will toe the start line for the 1,500m.

“They will be racing in their best event so they can go and be competitive," Alan Culpepper said.

The last time NAZ Elite sent a runner to the indoor title races, former member Craig Lutz finished 13th in the 2-mile event with a time of 9:01.25. But the team, which had in the past focused on longer distances and the road, made moves last year to make sure it was a threat on the track, adding several young runners to the roster for that purpose.

“I think it shows that it’s working," the head coach said.

It's what the team expected when it bolstered the roster with track standouts who had success on the surface at the college level.

“I think it’s a nice validation that this initiative is working," Alan Culpepper added.

NAZ Elite couldn't ask for much of a better situation as it sends its young track core to Albuquerque, which is just a near five-hour drive from Flagstaff and sits at 5,300 fee elevation. Alan Culpepper believes the elevation should play a role for his squad.

“There are a lot of people who train at altitude for periods of time, but most people don’t race at altitude. But we spend enough time here and do enough hard workouts to where you get a really good sense of how it should feel," he said. " ... I think it’s a comfort level. We can drive there and it’s just easy and it feels more familiar, I think, is one of the biggest reasons.”

It's also a benefit, he said, to be taking a group to the races.

“I think it makes it more fun," he said. "I think it makes it to where the intensity comes off a little bit because it’s not just like there is an individual traveling there by themselves.”

Since the indoor season began, the track group has been making noise while collecting PRs, winning races and competing mostly as a unit. Hacker, for instance, recently set a personal best at 3000m at 7:43.94 at the Millrose Games on Saturday, and Gear has set PRs in the mile, 800m and 1000m since the start of the indoor season.

Moreover, Nichols has recorded PRs in the 3000m and mile during her buildup for the indoor national meet, as well as Wasserman. And Cruz Culpepper hit a PR of 3:57.19 in the mile at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic in late January.

The runners got the times they needed to qualify for the meet, but now it's time to focus on executing instead of the watch.

“That’s the beautiful thing about championship racing on whatever level and whether it is indoor or outdoor, the worlds or the Olympics, because it’s really about your tactics and your race savviness and race instincts. That’s what’s nice is that it levels the playing field," Alan Culpepper said.

Last year, Cole Hocker won both the 1500m and 3000m national indoor titles, clocking a 3:39.09 in the former and a 7:47.50 in the latter. On the women's side a year ago, Heather MacLean won the 1500 with a time of 4:06.09, and Elle Purrier St. Pierre claimed the 3000m gold with a 8:41.53 finish.

Alan Culpepper sees his athletes as peaking as they enter the weekend.

"I feel like we are as red as we are going to be for this time of year. I intentionally treated this year as two blocks. One from the building starting in late August or early September until now, and then we'll reset and we’ll build again as we build toward the outdoor nationals," he said.

Despite the results from the weekend, he wants his young runners to gain much-needed experience in competing at championship events.

“That’s why this meet was important to us," he said, "to go out and gain experience that we will be able to carry forward as we move into the outdoor season.”