NAZ Elite This Week: Bruce completes Boston bounce back

The Boston Marathon left a bit of a bad taste in Stephanie Bruce's mouth, and in her team's, too.

It'll do that to runners.

But on Monday, Bruce completed her Boston bounce back, helping NAZ Elite do the same. The 38-year-old conquered the course that in 2013 left her with a 15th-place finish and a time of 2:35:31. Taking on Boston for the second time of her professional career, Bruce ran 2:28:02 in the 2022 edition of the world famous race that was celebrating its 50th anniversary of its first women's race.

Bruce, who is in her final year of pro running, placed 12th overall.

For her coach, Ben Rosario, there's so much more to celebrate than the result.

He said runners -- and people in general -- can all learn something from Bruce, who has never really stopped teaching and mentoring since becoming a pro runner.

“I think it’s inspiring what she’s doing," Rosario said Wednesday, "and it really transcends running, because all of us would love to sort of write our own story if we could. She is taking control of her life, taking control of her story, telling it as it goes, and we should all be so lucky.”

He said he also felt lucky to have had been a part of Bruce's second and final Boston experience of her famed career.

“For this particular one, it was the joy," Rosario said of working with Bruce toward running the World Marathon Major. "It was a really enjoyable three months preparing for this with Steph. I think knowing that it was her last one, I don’t think she felt any pressure, I don’t think the coaching staff felt any pressure. I think it was more, ‘Hey, we get to do this.’ We were all more grateful than anything. That’s the feeling I had.”

NAZ Elite's Boston in the fall of 2021 -- a change in schedule that came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic -- saw the team miss recording a top-15 finish. Of the four athletes the team sent for that installment of the race, only one came away with a good finish.

This time around, however, Rosario and his athlete came away with different attitudes.

“I feel great about it," Rosario said. “She ran as best she possibly could and that’s all you can ask for."

A handful of miles in the first half of the race Monday saw the pace pick up. Bruce was at the halfway mark with a time of 1:13:16. She eventually backed off to a pace she wanted in the second half before using what was left in the tank to make a late charge for about the last 4 miles.

During her late surge, she passed Desiree Linden, also 38, who ended up in 13th place overall on the women's side with a time of 2:28:47. The two famous American women had battled back and forth for most of the race -- which Linden won in 2018.

"She went as hard as she possibly could for the last four, and that’s where she really moved past a couple of runners who had been beating her the rest of the way," Rosario said. "She actually made up a ton of ground and almost got 11th, and she was nowhere near 11th at halfway. So I thought she had an incredible second half.”

As Bruce continues to wrap up what is essentially the second half of her career, another NAZ Elite running over the weekend began his first.

Recently signed to the NAZ Elite squad, Wesley Kiptoo made his pro debut Friday evening at the Mt. SAC Relays, placing third in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 13:34:93, gaining experience in a race that ended up being slow and tactical.

Rosario said his new talent was excited to get to the start line, represent his new team, and wear new gear and new spikes.

Rosario said he wanted Kiptoo to sit on the leaders, but it seemed that everyone else in the race had that plan. No one ever really took off, and Kiptoo made an attempt at the lead, only to get passed down the closing stretch.

He went to the front late but “didn’t get rid of enough people," Rosario said.

“When it comes time to really win one of these big ones, he’ll be ready. That was just a start," Rosario added.

Kiptoo has time to learn from Bruce, who has been a consistent example of walking the walk when it matters.

Like getting a better Boston under her belt, when Bruce says she'll do something, she goes out and does it.

“And she’s quite refreshing in that way," Rosario said.

