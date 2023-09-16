Between graduating college and eventually signing to a team, Ahmed Muhumed worked hard to be the exception.

The runner finished up at Florida State University, closing a solid collegiate career that included a 20th-place result at the 2021 NCAA Cross Country championship meet, and although he didn't land on a team or a major shoe sponsor, he kept working to make sure his times would speak more loudly in the professional ranks.

NAZ Elite was listening.

Muhumed produced big personal bests during his first full year as a pro, despite, in a sense, going at it alone. He clocked a 7:48.01 in the 3,000-meters, a 13:16:09 in the 5000m and 27:56:99 at 10,000m.

He also showed that he could compete on the big stage, claiming eighth place at the USATF Outdoor Championships 5000m and crossing the finish line just behind NAZ Elite's Olin Hacker.

“Most athletes out of the NCAA, from a percentage standpoint, if they don’t get a deal -- and I hate to say it -- they often don’t have the type of year that Ahmed had," said NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario on Tuesday. "He went out by himself with no shoe sponsor support and got a whole lot better, and that’s very impressive.”

It was so impressive that NAZ Elite signed him to the team in early September.

Muhumed had been on NAZ Elite's radar for some time. He just made sure to make the blip bigger.

"He was in that group with Adrian (Wildschutt) and Olin and Abby (Nichols) and Krissy (Gear). Just timing, you can't get everybody," Rosario said. "So we continued to keep an eye on him, text him every now and then and keep that relationship alive.”

The relationship is stronger and NAZ Elite was able to fill a hole in its roster. Along with Hacker, Muhumed will focus on being a threat at 5000m for the next Olympic Trials.

Now the men's side of the team also more closely resembles the women's.

"When you looked at our roster, I think there was a need to have another U.S. athlete who was going to be able to compete at the Trials on the men’s side at 5,000 meters, because we really only had one [in Hacker]," Rosario said.

Rosario said Muhumed, who was born and raised in Ethiopia, brings a certain depth to the team as well, and provides a better training situation for the speedier athletes like Hacker, who now has someone in practice who should push the pace.

Rosario said he also believes his new athlete has a high ceiling base on his "extreme belief in himself."

A good showing at the cross country national college meet also helped -- as NAZ Elite typically signs athletes who showed they can produce when running cross country.

“If you run well at NCAA in cross country, it shows you are strong, shows you can handle a long season and shows you can run your best on the biggest stage," Rosario said.

Muhumed, who was a standout runner during his varsity days in Portland, proved he can lead himself, and Rosario said he thinks the young runner can lead others just as well.

The timing for the signing ended up working out for those involved overall.

“It’s great timing," Rosario said, "because we can just build a foundation that will eventually lead to 2024, with all eyes on the U.S. track and field Trials.”

Muhumed just recently made the move to Flagstaff to join the team, but getting used to the area and altitude shouldn't be too difficult, either, considering he has trained in the city at times during his career.

“And just let him train with the guys, build camaraderie -- he’s really good and that," Rosario said. "And I think he’ll fit like a glove.”