NAZ Elite sees 3 women hit Olympic standard at the Track Meet

Eight different women ran under the Olympic standard for the 10,000-meter event Saturday in Southern California at the Track Meet, with three NAZ Elite athletes finishing as part of that unprecedented group.
Kellyn Taylor led the way for the NAZ Elite women who punched a ticket to the 10,000m Olympic Trials, clocking a 31:15.65 for a sixth-place finish. Not far behind Taylor was teammate Danielle Shanahan, who crushed her previous PR for a time of 31:22.86 and a seventh-place result. Taking eighth place, hitting a PR and just making the cut of running below the standard of 31:25 was Stephanie Bruce in eighth with a time of 31:24.47.
“I’ve seen faster women’s 10,000s as far as up front with the winning times, but I’ve never seen one even close to that deep. It was amazing,” NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Monday.
The winner of the women's race was Under Amour's Rachel Schneider, who crossed in 31:09.79. Weini Kelati was the runner-up in 31:10.08 and Alicia Monson completed the trifecta with a time at 31:10.84.
It's another instance in the trend of women's long-distance running gaining speed in the United States, as the women in the sport are pushing the limits and doing so in leaps and bounds.
“It used to be that, OK, Molly Huddle is out front, or back in the day it would be Deena Kastor out front," Rosario said. "But now they all have company. Now there are all these women running that fast. And I think that’s good for all involved.”
The Track Meet was an event created to offer a chance for elite runners to run fast and try to beat the standard, as the qualifying window for the Olympics recently reopened in December.
Rosario said his athletes were ready to take advantage of the chance, feeling grateful for the opportunity.
“They just went in there very confident, confident in their training, confident in themselves and each other, and they raced with that sort of bravado," Rosario said. "They went to the lead pack and hung the whole time.”
Shanahan survived a scare along the way, as the young runner got tripped up and hit the track at one point about halfway through the race. Shanahan found herself in a traffic jam and got tripped up, being one of the crowd actually to hit the deck. She got back up and eventually caught up to the leaders.
“Pretty amazing to have that kind of will to get back up and get back to the pack. It was wild," Rosario said.
It could have been a setback for an athlete in need of a big outing.
“She needed to perform and she knew that and she knew that this whole fall," Rosario said, saying her Saturday reflected the fitness and training she has developed over the season.
Rosario was glad to have the task of getting the standard out of the way early, especially at the 10,000m distance -- which he said can be draining both mentally and physically on runners.
Lauren Paquette placed in 13th in 32:01.25 for NAZ Elite. Saturday was the second time in 2020 that Bruce PRed at the distance after registering a 31:34.87 in September.
NAZ Elite's Tyler Day was at the Track Meet for the men's 10,000m but did not finish as a result of an Achilles injury.
The team, including Bruce and Kellyn, is still preparing for The Marathon Project at the end of this month.
