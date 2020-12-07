NAZ Elite sees 3 women hit Olympic standard at the Track Meet

The Track Meet was an event created to offer a chance for elite runners to run fast and try to beat the standard, as the qualifying window for the Olympics recently reopened in December.

Rosario said his athletes were ready to take advantage of the chance, feeling grateful for the opportunity.

“They just went in there very confident, confident in their training, confident in themselves and each other, and they raced with that sort of bravado," Rosario said. "They went to the lead pack and hung the whole time.”

Shanahan survived a scare along the way, as the young runner got tripped up and hit the track at one point about halfway through the race. Shanahan found herself in a traffic jam and got tripped up, being one of the crowd actually to hit the deck. She got back up and eventually caught up to the leaders.

“Pretty amazing to have that kind of will to get back up and get back to the pack. It was wild," Rosario said.

It could have been a setback for an athlete in need of a big outing.

“She needed to perform and she knew that and she knew that this whole fall," Rosario said, saying her Saturday reflected the fitness and training she has developed over the season.