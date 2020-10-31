Navajo Tribal Utility Authority and APS extend electric services in Tuba City and Cameron

Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) and the Arizona Public Service (APS) company have partnered to extend electric services to approximately eight homes in the Navajo communities of Tuba City and Cameron.
The effort is part of NTUA’s current work with 2020 Navajo Nation CARES Act legislation. The organization received hundreds of applications from families requesting solar units from its Off-Grid Residential Solar program. These families do not have electricity and live outside of NTUA’s electric distribution service area, but some do live within APS service territory. NTUA contacted APS, who shared that its crews will be able to connect these families before the end of the year.
“Providing electrical service to these rural customers requires extensive collaboration, and we are committed to continuing this meaningful effort with our partners at NTUA,” said Jeff Guldner, APS Chairman and CEO, in a news release. “CARES Act resources, combined with our line extension program, will connect these families to the many comforts and conveniences of reliable energy.”
As part of APS’s line extension program, the electric utility will cover up to $10,000 of the cost of each connection. NTUA will pay the remaining cost of connecting and wiring the home. NTUA will be requesting the support and approval of tribal leadership to apply CARES Act funding to this partnership.
“The CARES Act provides the opportunity to electrify homes to help combat the spread of COVID-19,” said NTUA General Manager Walter Haase. “We’ve already connected close to 300 families within NTUA’s region. This partnership with APS extends the impact of the CARES Act funding and ensures more families throughout the Nation have access to reliable lighting, refrigeration, heating and eventually other services such as running water and cellular/internet communications.”
