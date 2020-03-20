Navajo Nation requires shelter-in-place quarantine in Chilchinbeto

After declaring a public health emergency in the middle of last week, the small community of Chilchinbeto in Navajo County has been declared a "hot spot" for coronavirus cases by Navajo Nation officials.

Within the community, health officials have confirmed seven positive cases of COVID-19. The degree of contact and subsequent degree of exposure is unknown in the community and suspected person-to-person spread within or outside the community poses a "substantial public health risk," according to a press release. Nation officials have required the community to be closed to the public and visitors, while requiring people in the town to shelter in place.

"The intent of this order is to ensure the maximum number of people in the community of Chilchinbeto self-quarantine or self-isolate in their places of residence to the maximum extent feasible," according to a press release from the Navajo Department of Health.

Across the Navajo Nation, which spans four states, 14 total confirmed cases have been announced.

"We understand that the public has many questions and we ask that the public be patient until the facts are gathered — we do not want to report any misinformation," said President Jonathan Nez in a press release.

The public health emergency requires restaurants operate at no greater than 50 percent of maximum occupancy and no greater than 50 percent of seating capacity. Also, tables and booths may not seat more than six people.

