Navajo Nation reports positive cases

The Navajo Nation reported on Tuesday that a member of the tribe has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The first positive case of coronavirus in northern Arizona was from a 46-year-old who had recently been traveling and lives in the community of Chilchinbeto near Kayenta in Navajo County. The Arizona Department of Health confirmed the positive test result after the individual reported their symptoms to the Kayenta Health Center. Health and emergency officials are taking the proper precautions to screen and isolate the person's family members.
Currently there are nine positive cases of the coronavirus in Maricopa County, five positive cases in Pinal County, four positive cases in Pima County and one positive case in Graham County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. At this time, no cases have been confirmed in Coconino County.
The individual was tested at a hospital in Phoenix. President Jonathan Nez said they have health and emergency experts who were prepared to handle this situation for the past several weeks.
“We call upon our Navajo people to do their best to remain calm and make good decisions by staying home to prevent the spread of the virus among our communities,” Nez said. "We are in close contact with officials from the Kayenta Indian Health Service Unit, Arizona Department of Health, Navajo County and Navajo Area Indian Health Service to take the proper measures to inform the public, take precautions, and remain proactive."
In order to provide more resources, Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer are calling on the 24th Navajo Nation Council to convene once again and to provide funds for health and emergency professionals to address the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Navajo Agricultural Products Industry informed President Nez and Vice President Lizer that it is contributing $1 million to help the Navajo Nation address the spread of the COVID-19.
President Nez and Vice President Lizer also asked for the public to remain calm and to let the health and emergency experts do what they are trained to do in these situations.
“We need our people to remain vigilant and to isolate themselves as much as possible. The health command center has been in full activation in anticipation of this event. We are taking all proper actions at this time,” added Vice President Lizer.
On Tuesday night, a post on Nez's Facebook page said a second person had tested positive in the same region.
MOUNTAIN LINE
As of March 21, the Mountain Line public transit system will be waiving fees for riding on all buses due to the coronavirus pandemic and reducing service on all routes.
All routes will also be operating on weekend schedules seven days a week until April 1.
The fare-free rides will reduce bus drivers' exposure to the public and will also be in place until April 1. Those who have purchased Mountain Line passes will be able to receive an extension on their pass for the period the system is fare-free, according to a media release.
“Public transit remains a critical lifeline during crisis events, connecting workers to the jobs that support community needs, and residents to health care and medical needs,” the media release read.
To promote social distancing for Mountain Line drivers, all riders will be asked to board and alight the bus at the rear doors. Anyone requiring the ramp can still board through the front door.
The Mountain Line offices on North Kaspar Drive will also be closed to the public and no guests will be allowed on the property.
Because the system will be fare-free, this eliminates the need for public pass sales, and alternate plans are being made for all other services provided to the public at the Front Desk. Customer service via phone will still be available on weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 928-779-6624.
Apart from items of value such as cell phones, keys and jewelry, any lost and found items will not be kept and will be disposed of daily. Items of value will be turned over to the Flagstaff Police Department daily.
Because school is canceled and Northern Arizona University is operating fully online, routes that serve those populations are also seeing adjustments.
For example, route 10 will remain on a holiday schedule with buses running every 20 minutes until the fall semester begins in August 2020.
With schools closed (through March 27, 2020 as of right now), the deviations on Routes 2 and 3 and the Route 5 supplemental bus will not operate.
Additional internal policy and procedure revisions are being implemented to support Mountain Line staff during this time. Surplus staff will be used to provide a higher level of cleaning and sanitation to all Mountain Line bus and paratransit vehicles throughout the day.