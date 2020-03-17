Navajo Nation reports positive cases

The fare-free rides will reduce bus drivers' exposure to the public and will also be in place until April 1. Those who have purchased Mountain Line passes will be able to receive an extension on their pass for the period the system is fare-free, according to a media release.

“Public transit remains a critical lifeline during crisis events, connecting workers to the jobs that support community needs, and residents to health care and medical needs,” the media release read.

To promote social distancing for Mountain Line drivers, all riders will be asked to board and alight the bus at the rear doors. Anyone requiring the ramp can still board through the front door.

The Mountain Line offices on North Kaspar Drive will also be closed to the public and no guests will be allowed on the property.

Because the system will be fare-free, this eliminates the need for public pass sales, and alternate plans are being made for all other services provided to the public at the Front Desk. Customer service via phone will still be available on weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 928-779-6624.