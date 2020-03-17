Navajo Nation reports positive cases of coronavirus

The Navajo Nation reported on Tuesday that a member of the tribe has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The first positive case of coronavirus in northern Arizona was from a 46-year-old who had recently been traveling and lives in the community of Chilchinbeto near Kayenta in Navajo County. The Arizona Department of Health confirmed the positive test result after the individual reported their symptoms to the Kayenta Health Center. Health and emergency officials are taking the proper precautions to screen and isolate the person's family members.
On Tuesday night, a post on Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez's Facebook page said a second person had tested positive in the same region.
Currently there are nine positive cases of the coronavirus in Maricopa County, five positive cases in Pinal County, four positive cases in Pima County and one positive case in Graham County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. At this time, no cases have been confirmed in Coconino County.
The individual was tested at a hospital in Phoenix. President Jonathan Nez said they have health and emergency experts who were prepared to handle this situation for the past several weeks.
“We call upon our Navajo people to do their best to remain calm and make good decisions by staying home to prevent the spread of the virus among our communities,” Nez said. "We are in close contact with officials from the Kayenta Indian Health Service Unit, Arizona Department of Health, Navajo County and Navajo Area Indian Health Service to take the proper measures to inform the public, take precautions, and remain proactive."
In order to provide more resources, Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer are calling on the 24th Navajo Nation Council to convene once again and to provide funds for health and emergency professionals to address the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Navajo Agricultural Products Industry informed President Nez and Vice President Lizer that it is contributing $1 million to help the Navajo Nation address the spread of the COVID-19.
President Nez and Vice President Lizer also ask for the public to remain calm and to let the health and emergency experts do what they are trained to do in these situations.
“We need our people to remain vigilant and to isolate themselves as much as possible. The health command center has been in full activation in anticipation of this event. We are taking all proper actions at this time,” added Vice President Lizer.