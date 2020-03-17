Navajo Nation reports positive cases of coronavirus

The Navajo Nation reported on Tuesday that a member of the tribe has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first positive case of coronavirus in northern Arizona was from a 46-year-old who had recently been traveling and lives in the community of Chilchinbeto near Kayenta in Navajo County. The Arizona Department of Health confirmed the positive test result after the individual reported their symptoms to the Kayenta Health Center. Health and emergency officials are taking the proper precautions to screen and isolate the person's family members.

On Tuesday night, a post on Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez's Facebook page said a second person had tested positive in the same region.

Currently there are nine positive cases of the coronavirus in Maricopa County, five positive cases in Pinal County, four positive cases in Pima County and one positive case in Graham County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. At this time, no cases have been confirmed in Coconino County.

The individual was tested at a hospital in Phoenix. President Jonathan Nez said they have health and emergency experts who were prepared to handle this situation for the past several weeks.