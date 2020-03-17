Navajo Nation reports positive case of coronavirus

The Navajo Nation reported on Tuesday that a member of the tribe has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first positive case of coronavirus in northern Arizona was from a 46-year-old who had recently been traveling and lives in the community of Chilchinbeto near Kayenta in Navajo County. The Arizona Department of Health confirmed the positive test result after the individual reported their symptoms to the Kayenta Health Center. Health and emergency officials are taking the proper precautions to screen and isolate the person's family members.

Currently there are nine positive cases of the coronavirus in Maricopa County, five positive cases in Pinal County, four positive cases in Pima County, one positive case in Graham County and one positive case in Navajo County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. At this time, no case has been reported in Coconino County while the state is now at 20.

The individual was tested at a hospital in Phoenix. President Jonathn Nez said they have health and emergency experts who were prepared to handle this situation for the past several weeks.