NAUPD officer hospitalized after off-duty crash

A police office with Northern Arizona University is receiving an outpouring of support after she was involved in an off-duty crash last week.

NAUPD Officer Daisy Romero was driving on Highway 89 on Monday, Jan. 17, with her girlfriend and two dogs when another vehicle crossed the roadway and struck their car head-on, NAUPD Sgt. Eric Greenwald confirmed.

Romero was seriously injured and airlifted to the Flagstaff Medical Center, while her girlfriend was transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

Romero, who is still in the hospital recovering, sustained severe injuries to her legs, arm and head, requiring multiple surgeries.

Her long-term condition isn’t clear, but she could move to a local rehabilitation facility in the coming days to continue her recovery. Greenwald, Romero’s supervisor and friend, told the Arizona Daily Sun that Romero's condition is improving, but she’s still extremely exhausted following the crash.

“We don’t know with the severity of her injuries how this will play out,” he said. “We don’t know when she might go back to work or if she’ll ever go back to full duty as a police officer.”

Romero is originally from Colorado and attended NAU. She joined the department in March 2020. She was recently awarded officer of the year honors for her work in DUI enforcement and commitment to serving the community.

Luckily, both dogs were OK and Romero’s girlfriend was released from the hospital shortly after. Romero’s car, which she had just purchased a few weeks earlier, was totaled in the collision.

Her friends and family felt especially helpless following the accident, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when hospital visitors are limited.

Wanting to help Romero, Greenwald started a GoFundMe page on her behalf.

It’s too early to know the long-term effects Romero might face or how long she will be out of work. The money raised will assist with her medical costs, rehab expenses and other needs stemming from her injuries.

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe page “Help support Officer Daisy Romero” has raised $7,605 and been shared online dozens of times between local law enforcement, businesses and residents.

“She’s got a long road ahead, but she is a fighter,” Greenwald said. “Anything we can do to relieve her so she’s not worrying about paying rent or replacing her car -- just to give her a few months of security to not have to worry about those things.”

The fundraiser goal is set for $10,000, and Greenwald said they will continue to raise money to help support Romero and her family through her recovery.

Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/187802f2 or dropped off at NAUPD headquarters, located on the NAU campus at 550 E. Pine Knoll Drive.

