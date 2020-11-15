NAU women's basketball preview: Lumberjacks in Big Sky contention in Payne's 4th season

Last season in head coach Loree Payne's third year with the Northern Arizona women's basketball team, things started coming together.

The Lumberjacks had their most successful season in over a decade, going 16-15 overall, the program’s most wins since 2006-07, and it finished 12-8 in the Big Sky Conference, the most since 1997-98. Since Payne was hired in 2017, the Lumberjacks have upped their win total each year since posting eight wins in her first season in 2017-18 to 12 the next and 16 last year.

If that trend of a four-win improvement keeps up, Northern Arizona could be looking at a 20-win season.

A season like that isn't completely unimaginable either.

The Lumberjacks were picked fourth in the Big Sky preseason media and coaches' polls, squarely in contention with other top teams Montana State, Idaho and Idaho State.

If there was any year for a run at a Big Sky title for the Lumberjacks, this would be it.