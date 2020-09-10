NAU Votes Coalition aims for 80% voter registration on campus

The coalition was formed in the spring as part of the All In Democracy Challenge, a national effort to increase democratic participation on college campuses, and is also working with the Arizona Students’ Association. On-campus participants include members of the Civic Engagement Minor, who are leading the effort, as well as the Office of the Dean of Students, the Associated Students of Northern Arizona (ASNAU) and various other student organizations.

Through efforts made by the Dean of Students’ Office, NAU has placed alerts to register to vote on various platforms used by students, including its new NAUgo app and the Lumberjack Online University Information Environment (LOUIE).

Arizona Public Interest Research Group reported in late August that 385 students from NAU had registered so far through ArizonaStudentVote.org, where NAU students are directed to register. At the time, it was the most registrations of any of the research group’s chapters nationwide.

As of last week, Mundell said more than 500 students have now registered through the NAUgo app alone.

Anthropology student Nyelah Mitchell, president of the Civic Engagement Club, said though it is unlike hosting registration tables, this new virtual approach in the time of COVID-19 has its benefits.