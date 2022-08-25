NAU volleyball sees leadership, grit as strengths at start of season

Ken Murphy expects his players to act as leaders, regardless of their age and experience.

The Lumberjacks volleyball coach will get to see his younger players in action this weekend at home during the Lumberjack Classic, which serves up the start of the regular season, and see how much they've really developed on and off the court over the offseason and during preseason practices.

“Our theme is we are all leaders," Murphy said during a practice last week.

Leadership and maturity are key ingredients to the style of scrappy, smart volleyball Murphy wants his team to play.

“One of our strengths is that we can play a mature, long rally, and avoid mistakes and not try to do too much in different situations," he said. "The girls talk a lot about those different situations in practice. They give us a lot of really good feedback about what they are seeing and what they are trying to execute.”

It helps having an assistant coach who knows the importance of defense, can break down the game and provide critiques players can absorb.

Sydney Lema, who joined the team as a graduate assistant in 2020 and moved into an assistant role a season ago, played for the Lumberjacks from 2016 to 2019, ending her career with the third-most digs recorded in program history at 1,515. She also averaged the sixth-most digs per set in program history at 3.47 during her career.

“Obviously she’s got a really good sense for that that part of the game -- passing and defense -- but she’s also a pretty good teacher. Some players are good at something, but they have a hard time of expressing why," Murphy said. "She’s got a great ability to relate to them, see what they are seeing and help them make moves that complement them individually. Especially for a young coach, she’s got the ability to relate to the things they are seeing and what they can do better -- not just teach what she used to do. I think that’s special."

Northern Arizona's front-line players could be hard to stop if the first touch is executed well. Taylor Jacobsen returns to the outside hitter position as a senior this season after finishing second overall in the Big Sky Conference in kills per set, service aces per set and points scored per set. Meanwhile middles Jordan Elder, a junior who led the team in total blocks last season with 81, and Neche Newton, a senior who's now in her fourth season with the Lumberjacks, are back on the roster containing 10 returners and three new freshmen.

“I think we’ve just grown a lot in the position," Murphy said of his middle blockers.

He sees Elder and Newton as players who can terminate the ball in transition.

“I am optimistic that will be an area of strength for us," Murphy said.

A sign of being good decision-makers, the Lumberjacks hit a conference-best .226 last season on the way to producing a 12-14 overall record and going 10-6 in the Big Sky standings.

Murphy said his squad -- which landed at a tie for fifth in the preseason Big Sky coaches poll with Sacramento State, is already getting a grasp on “what’s an acceptable and error and what’s an unacceptable error.”

That's the kind of accountability he wants to see this season.

“Our strength is going to be having that calmness in the middle of those frantic situations and having the ability to keep our side balanced while the other side is getting off-balance," he said.

Northern Arizona, for the first time since 2008, will have home-court advantage at the start of the season, providing another form of confidence. The Lumberjacks begin their tournament in Rolle Activity Center with a Friday match at 10 a.m. against Utah Tech, and will face Michigan at 6 p.m. for the nightcap.

Northern Arizona closes its season-opening tournament with a 2 p.m. contest against Old Dominion.

Overall, the weekend will provide new experiences for Northern Arizona as it plays Utah Tech and Old Dominion for the first time in program history.

It will also help Murphy get an idea of who will take reps as the outside hitter behind Jacobsen and who will fill in as setter after the team lost Aubrea Bandfield to graduation.

While Murphy might still be toying with lineups as the season gets started, he does know what kind of intangibles his team brings to the court.

“I feel like we have a little bit of an unusually good amount of maturity and awareness for just a few weeks into practice,” he said.