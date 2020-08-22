NAU to test students, employees for COVID-19 randomly

Northern Arizona University will be testing random samples of students, faculty and staff for COVID-19 as the university prepares to begin in-person classes Aug. 31.
In a letter to the campus community Friday evening, NAU President Rita Cheng announced a random sample of approximately 1,000 members of the campus community will be invited for COVID-19 saliva testing each week.
“This integrated, multi-pronged approach to testing will allow us to monitor and screen the health of our campus community,” Cheng said in the letter.
Additional tests will also be available for members of the NAU and Flagstaff communities who wish to be tested. Surge testing happening at the University Fieldhouse, which has resulted in more than 1,700 tests since beginning Aug. 10, has also been extended through Aug. 30. The testing is free and available to everyone.
The university will soon be implementing the COVIDWatch app to allow individuals to anonymously report a positive test result -- which will contact anyone with the app installed of potential close contact. Another app, NAU Healthcheck, launched this week and contains a daily screening assessment students and campus employees must complete daily.
Cheng also reported that the Office of the Dean of Students has been enforcing mask and physical distancing requirements since students began to return to campus early this month, including an incident at a local establishment last week. NAU worked with Coconino County and the State of Arizona to submit a formal complaint that is now under investigation.
The Flagstaff community has been encouraged to report concerns about student conduct online at https://in.nau.edu/dean-of-students/report-an-incident/.
“Supporting the health of the campus community is a responsibility we all share and will require a commitment from all of us as we embrace changes to the way we live, learn, and work,” Cheng said. “My thanks once again for your contributions to helping our students make a successful return to campus. Keeping the campus open and our semester moving forward as intended will require all of our best efforts. I know that working together as we have will give us the best possible opportunity to have an exceptional year in the midst of this extraordinarily challenging time.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.