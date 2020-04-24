NAU to test cancer drug as possible COVID-19 treatment

Researchers will begin testing the virus in contained petri dishes starting next week, pretreating samples with the drug to see if it blocks reproduction of the virus. Keim, PMI’s executive director, estimates the lab will have initial results within seven to 10 days, and he expects Oncology Venture might request follow-up tests using different concentrations of the drug if the initial results show it has potential as a coronavirus treatment.

“In case of COVID-19, if you come in and you’re really sick, if these drugs work well, they will take the virus out of the picture and then you have to recover from the severity of disease you had to that point,” Keim said. “These could be a really important therapeutic tool for physicians.”

He said the new lab setup will also be used for testing potential vaccines within the next few weeks.

“We’ll take antibodies from people who have had the disease, and we’re going to look to see if those antibodies inhibit or stop the virus from infecting the cells,” Keim said.

If the results from PMI are successful, 2X-121 could quickly move to trials with COVID-19 patients because of its existing progress in its clinical trial, during which, Carchedi said, the drug has not shown any safety concerns among the more than 50 cancer patients who have been treated with it.