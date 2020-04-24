NAU to test cancer drug as possible COVID-19 treatment

The Pathogen and Microbiome Institute (PMI) at Northern Arizona University has partnered with Oncology Venture, an international biotech company based in Denmark, to test the effectiveness of its cancer drug on COVID-19.
The PARP inhibitor drug named 2X-121 is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced ovarian cancer at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. In a Chinese study released last month, PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) inhibitors were identified as promising treatments for COVID-19 because they can break apart a repair component shared by cancer and the coronavirus, causing the cells to die.
“Our scientists began to do some research, running through some work at our own laboratories, and came to the conclusion that [2X-121] could be not only equally potent but probably more than the more commonly known drugs that are in development,” Oncology Venture CEO Steve Carchedi said. “We needed to begin the process of clinical development to answer that question.”
Shipments of the drug were scheduled to arrive at PMI Thursday afternoon.
PMI has refitted microbial geneticist Paul Keim’s anthrax lab with special equipment unique to working with the coronavirus, bringing in incubators and mammalian cells, such as monkey cells, on which to grow the virus.
Researchers will begin testing the virus in contained petri dishes starting next week, pretreating samples with the drug to see if it blocks reproduction of the virus. Keim, PMI’s executive director, estimates the lab will have initial results within seven to 10 days, and he expects Oncology Venture might request follow-up tests using different concentrations of the drug if the initial results show it has potential as a coronavirus treatment.
“In case of COVID-19, if you come in and you’re really sick, if these drugs work well, they will take the virus out of the picture and then you have to recover from the severity of disease you had to that point,” Keim said. “These could be a really important therapeutic tool for physicians.”
He said the new lab setup will also be used for testing potential vaccines within the next few weeks.
“We’ll take antibodies from people who have had the disease, and we’re going to look to see if those antibodies inhibit or stop the virus from infecting the cells,” Keim said.
If the results from PMI are successful, 2X-121 could quickly move to trials with COVID-19 patients because of its existing progress in its clinical trial, during which, Carchedi said, the drug has not shown any safety concerns among the more than 50 cancer patients who have been treated with it.
The company also has the drug readily available if it needs to be distributed to hospitals.
“It’s something that we can make pretty quickly, and it’s something that we already know has a kind of FDA-approved manufacturing process ready to go,” Carchedi said. “I think that’s the difference from most new drugs in development.”
Carchedi said the goal is to compare the effectiveness Oncology Venture’s drug to the other possible treatments that have been presented, such as hydroxychloroquine, which is typically used to treat malaria. The group is also investigating to see if any of its other developing drugs could show similar promise in fighting the virus.
“We’re a cancer company that’s trying to do what we can to bring personalized medicine and new therapies to areas of high unmet need. And, of course, COVID-19 has a very high unmet need right now,” Carchedi said.
COVID-19 Testing Service Center
PMI’s partnership with Oncology Venture marks the lab’s first client for its new COVID-19 Testing Service Center, where it will test new drugs against the coronavirus.
“We have customers literally lining up out the door right now to take advantage of this testing because we can do it and very few places in the United States can,” Keim said, referencing the lab’s Biosafety Level 3 designation, one of the highest levels of biosafety standards. This standard has allowed the team to work previously with not only anthrax, but also other dangerous pathogens and diseases such as Valley Fever, Zika virus and plague.
Keim said NAU’s new COVID-19 testing center was formed simply because of the high demand.
“It wasn’t one of those things, ‘Build it and they will come.’ It was the opposite,” Keim said. “People were asking us to do it, so we built the capability and now they are coming.”
Oncology Venture was one such group to approach PMI directly about testing. Steen Knudsen, Oncology Venture’s Chief Scientific Officer and founder who works out of Flagstaff, said Keim was one of the first people the team considered to complete the testing.
“I’m happy to do [the testing] here locally, especially because I know Paul Keim and I have visited his lab,” Knudsen said. “I know what they do. So I’m pleased that we are able to do this work together with Paul Keim at the local university.”
In addition to working with various pharmaceutical companies, PMI is also testing ideas submitted by researchers from NAU and other universities on how to block the virus. C. Todd French, a pathogen expert recruited from the University of California Los Angeles in January, will be leading the NAU COVID-19 testing center.
“By launching the new COVID-19 Testing Service Center with our talented scientists in PMI, we’re investing in a healthier future for Arizona, for the nation and for our whole world,” NAU President Rita Cheng said in a media release. “I’m very proud of their dedication and hard work.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
