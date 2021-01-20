NAU to repay salary reductions with CARES funding

Using its latest CARES Act funds, Northern Arizona University is repaying the approximately 1,900 employees whose salaries were reduced this summer as the university prepared for lost enrollment revenue.

In a Dec. 30 letter to the campus community, NAU President Rita Cheng said the university was allocated $23 million in its latest Federal CARES Act funding for use in recovering “millions spent on unbudgeted expenditures” during the pandemic. She announced that salary reductions would stop the following day.

In another letter last week, Cheng informed staff that lost salaries would also be repaid. Reimbursement is scheduled for Jan. 29 paychecks.

“I am thankful that we have been afforded the opportunity to express our deep appreciation for your commitment to NAU and our students by compensating you for what you have done to ensure our NAU community remains strong,” Cheng wrote.

NAU spokesperson Kimberly Ott said it will take approximately $2 million to restore salaries to all affected employees. Active employees as of Dec. 28 will be reimbursed the amount of salary that was withheld under the reduction program.