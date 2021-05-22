NAU to receive $66 million in American Rescue Act funding

“The success of our local and state educational institutions is critical to the success of Arizona’s population, economy, and future leaders,” O’Halleran said in a statement.
Of the $471 million, $ 66,183,680 is heading to NAU.
NAU President Rita Cheng called the money “critical support [for] students and university operations.”
“Health and safety have been of foremost importance, and we are pleased to utilize these funds to support those efforts as well as technology and infrastructure investments critical to offering our students many options for continuing their educational pursuits,” Cheng said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the University of Arizona is receiving $83,541,350 while Arizona State University will be getting $191,373,341.
Students in need of support should contact their institutions for information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.
“David Babbitt and brother, of Cincinnati, are visiting Flagstaff. These gentlemen are here for the purpose of visiting and inspecting cattle ranges with a view of purchasing.” That was the short news bulletin published on April 10, 1886 in the Coconino Sun, the weekly predecessor to the Arizona Daily Sun.