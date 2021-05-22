 Skip to main content
NAU to receive $66 million in American Rescue Act funding
NAU to receive $66 million in American Rescue Act funding

In-person Instruction at NAU

A student walks down an empty path in front of the Cline Library during an early March afternoon on the campus of Northern Arizona University.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

New funding from the American Rescue Plan is making its way to Arizona’s universities and colleges, including Northern Arizona University.

More than $471 million is heading to universities across the state, according to an announcement from Rep. Tom O’Halleran.

The funding is meant to help institutions cope with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and navigate future challenges, according to a statement from O’Halleran’s office.

At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardship.

“The success of our local and state educational institutions is critical to the success of Arizona’s population, economy, and future leaders,” O’Halleran said in a statement.

Of the $471 million, $ 66,183,680 is heading to NAU.

NAU President Rita Cheng called the money “critical support [for] students and university operations.”

“Health and safety have been of foremost importance, and we are pleased to utilize these funds to support those efforts as well as technology and infrastructure investments critical to offering our students many options for continuing their educational pursuits,” Cheng said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the University of Arizona is receiving $83,541,350 while Arizona State University will be getting $191,373,341.

Students in need of support should contact their institutions for information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund. 

