NAU to receive $66 million in American Rescue Act funding

New funding from the American Rescue Plan is making its way to Arizona’s universities and colleges, including Northern Arizona University.

More than $471 million is heading to universities across the state, according to an announcement from Rep. Tom O’Halleran.

The funding is meant to help institutions cope with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and navigate future challenges, according to a statement from O’Halleran’s office.

At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardship.

“The success of our local and state educational institutions is critical to the success of Arizona’s population, economy, and future leaders,” O’Halleran said in a statement.

Of the $471 million, $ 66,183,680 is heading to NAU.

NAU President Rita Cheng called the money “critical support [for] students and university operations.”