NAU to offer Peace Corps Prep undergrad certificate

On Feb. 1, 2021, The Peace Corps and Northern Arizona University will launch a new undergraduate certificate program, Peace Corps Prep, which will combine coursework with hands-on experience to build the competencies needed for students to be strong Peace Corps volunteers or other intercultural fieldworkers.

NAU is one of seven new university partnerships with the Peace Corps, which has established more than 140 Peace Corps Prep partner institutions across the country since the program’s creation in 2007.

The certificate program, which will be housed in the Center for International Education and Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, will teach students leadership, intercultural competence, foreign language and a professional sector of their choice, such as education, health or the environment. Completing the certificate does not guarantee acceptance into the Peace Corps, but will help students be more competitive.

“Students today are passionate about service and leaving their mark on the world,” said Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen in a news release. “Through the Peace Corps Prep program at Northern Arizona University, students can develop skills specifically targeted to Peace Corps service and careers in the international development and service communities.”