NAU to be online-only through semester due to COVID-19 concerns

Northern Arizona University announced Monday afternoon courses will likely remain online through the end of the spring semester due to concerns about spread of the coronavirus.

“Given the rapidly changing environment around COVID-19, we now anticipate remaining in an online education delivery mode for the remainder of the spring semester,” NAU President Rita Cheng said in a tweet.

Campus will remain open and operational, including university housing, food and health services, research labs and all other units across the university. NAU employees will continue to perform their job duties.

In an update on its coronavirus webpage, NAU said it will continue to postpone, cancel or make virtual public events — including commencement.

“NAU is evaluating options for celebrating the achievements of our graduating seniors and graduate students and will share plans for commencement alternatives as soon as we are able,” the update read.

Statewide campus operations continue to be monitored. Any changes will be shared directly with faculty, staff and students at those locations.

For more information, visit www.nau.edu/coronavirus.

