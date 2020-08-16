NAU Students unable to break leases dispite pandemic

This semester, Jialin Yang planned to live at The Jack student housing development as she attended in-person classes at Northern Arizona University.
Because of a pandemic-related travel restriction, Yang will now be taking those classes online from her home in China. But as of now, Yang will still be paying for her room at The Jack.
That’s because Yang has been unable to break the lease she signed with The Jack earlier this year. Instead, management at The Jack told her the only way for her to get out of the lease was to find a new tenant.
That's easier said than done.
Yang said she has been advertising her room on social media, but as of now she is still on the hook to pay the $800 a month for a room she won’t be living in.
“Rent is a big expense for me,” Yang wrote in an email. “The cost of international students in America is already very high. Recently, my family is still in the hospital, so I need money everywhere. I don't think what The Jack did is reasonable, and this huge amount of money is very heavy for me.”
Her situation is not uncommon.
Matthew Poirier, Student Legal Counsel at NAU, said that since June he has been contacted by close to 80 students, both international and from across the United States, who have found themselves in a similar position.
“Students are mostly young consumers who have concern over being sued or anything happening to their credit scores,” Poirier wrote in an email. “Usually there has been a big change in the tenant's financial situation. Parents have lost jobs, they have lost jobs and cannot no longer afford the housing. Many have elected to move to less expensive housing or have elected to stay in their hometowns and do remote learning.”
Property managers at large student-focused developments such as The Jack, formerly The Hub, Fremont Station and The Ridge have told tenants that they cannot get out of their leases despite how the pandemic may have changed their plans.
Management for Fremont Station didn’t respond to questions before publication, but American Campus Communities, which owns The Jack, The Suites, Sky View, Hilltop Townhomes and the Honors College, did provide a statement.
“ACC offers 12-month leases across multiple academic periods and we expect those contractual obligations to be honored just as any other off-campus housing provider,” the statement read. “For residents experiencing hardships, we will work with them on a case-by-case basis.”
Poirier said in his position working for NAU, he isn’t able to represent students individually and so far hasn’t been in contact with the property managers involved. But Poirier said he has been doing his best to advise students of what their options might be.
No way out?
One of those students was Clare Henry who has been unable to get out of her contract with Fremont Station.
Because of a medical condition, NAU moved all of her classes online so she could finish her senior year from the safety of her parents’ home in Mukilteo, Washington.
But even so, she and her father Gary Henry, who cosigned with her on the lease, are still set to be paying just over $800 a month to Fremont Station for the next two semesters.
Gary Henry said they signed the lease in April when the general belief was that things would be back to normal after summer.
“At that time, COVID was pretty good in Arizona," he said. "Things were actually slightly worse here in Washington because we were one of the first states, like New York, that was impacted early on. At that point NAU had not gone remote for the remainder of the spring semester, and we didn’t have any indications that things were going to be what they [are] and that she wouldn’t be returning."
As the situation in Arizona changed, Henry said they contacted management at Fremont and they were told the same thing Yang was.
And just like Yang, finding a new tenant has been difficult.
Henry said they began trying to get the management at Fremont to change their tune but in the end, they were simply referred to the development’s lawyers.
“Your guarantor also made claims that because you may have a medical condition which puts you at higher health risk for COVID-19 this creates an avenue for you to simply terminate the lease, we disagree,” reads a letter sent by to Clare by the law firm Glazer Hammond, which is working on behalf of Fremont.
The letter also states if they send the management more information about Clare’s medical condition, they would consider moving her to a single room but not terminating the lease.
Henry said he had expected to pay some fine or a few months’ rent as a penalty for breaking the lease, adding it seems ridiculous to be forced to pay for a room Clare is unable to occupy because of health concerns.
“It just seems sort of ignorant of the context in which were all trying to live and navigate right now,” Henry said. “They just said, 'These are your two options, if you don’t like them, you can talk to our lawyers.'"
Jennifer Houseman, whose son would have begun his freshman year at NAU before the pandemic impacted their finances, has a lease with The Jack. She says she has been able to find replacement tenants but when they then contact The Jack, the management has offered those tenants new leases instead of having them take her son’s lease.
Houseman said she has found four new tenants, all of whom have been offered separate leases than the one replacing her son’s.
Poirier said when these kinds of cases go before a judge, generally student-tenants in Flagstaff are allowed to break a lease but required to pay two months’ rent.
And given the current circumstances, Poirier said he would imagine any judge would make a similar decision now.
“The international students are in a different situation because many of them have returned to their native country and are not allowed to re-enter the USA per the pandemic travel restrictions,” Poirier said. “So in order to fulfill their lease obligation, they would have to break the law and re-enter the USA illegally.”
In those cases, Poirier said he can’t imagine those contracts being seen as enforceable in court.
