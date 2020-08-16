NAU students unable to break leases despite pandemic

No way out?

One of those students was Clare Henry, who has been unable to get out of her contract with Fremont Station.

Because of a medical condition, NAU moved all of her classes online so she could finish her senior year from the safety of her parents’ home in Mukilteo, Washington.

But even so, she and her father Gary Henry, who cosigned with her on the lease, are still set to be paying just over $800 a month to Fremont Station for the next two semesters.

Gary Henry said they signed the lease in April when the general belief was that things would be back to normal after summer.

“At that time, COVID was pretty good in Arizona," he said. "Things were actually slightly worse here in Washington because we were one of the first states, like New York, that was impacted early on. At that point NAU had not gone remote for the remainder of the spring semester, and we didn’t have any indications that things were going to be what they [are] and that she wouldn’t be returning."

As the situation in Arizona changed, Henry said they contacted management at Fremont and they were told the same thing Yang was.

And just like Yang, finding a new tenant has been difficult.