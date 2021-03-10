NAU students plan ahead for full in-person instruction next fall

Ott added that it was necessary to announce in-person learning now in order to give students ample opportunity to plan for the fall semester.

“Students are making plans now for the fall and we needed to be able to give them some outlook on what to expect,” Ott said.

It is also important to note that NAU never "closed" over the past year, reinforcing the fact that it will continue to offer in-person classes.

Still, Gomez said she has not been pleased with NAU’s updates throughout the pandemic due the lack of details. For students like Gomez, having less information available makes it difficult to plan ahead.

“I commented on NAU’s post because they often send out these updates with very little details about their decisions,” Gomez said. “I was planning to take my last semester at NAU remotely online and move back home to Washington state; however, now with the recent announcement of in-person classes, my plans unfortunately will have to change.”

Gomez said if NAU does announce that students have the option to continue NAU Flex, she does not expect it to happen quickly.