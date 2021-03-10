NAU students plan ahead for full in-person instruction next fall

As news came addressing an official start date for Northern Arizona University's next president Tuesday, questions remained regarding the school’s announcement of a full return to face-to-face learning next semester.
NAU President Rita Cheng announced the decision to resume in-person instruction on Friday, also confirming the university’s plans to conduct a virtual graduation event for the spring 2021 semester.
The announcement was made as Cheng’s tenure as president is coming to an end. José Luis Cruz, who is expected to replace her this summer, did not have a role in the decision to return in the fall, NAU spokesperson Kimberly Ott said.
The Arizona Board of Regents announced a special board meeting will convene Wednesday evening to take action in Cruz’s appointment as president. Cruz is expected to assume the position on June 14 after details on a multiple-year employment contract are finalized, according to Wednesday’s meeting agenda.
“The board office asks the board to appoint Dr. José Luis Cruz as President of Northern Arizona University effective June 14, 2021, to approve key terms for his multiple-year employment contract, and to authorize the board chair to execute the multiple-year employment contract with Dr. Cruz,” the agenda reads.
Cheng cited a reduction in COVID-19 cases along with rising vaccination rates as reasons for optimism heading into the next academic year.
NAU freshman Megyn Bowline was also optimistic for next semester, having noticed a difference between the online and in-person learning experiences. Bowline is currently taking two of her courses face-to-face, and is excited for a full return her sophomore year.
“It’s a better learning method for me to be there with the teacher,” Bowline said. “It’s not as hard on the eyes if you are not on technology all day.”
Bowline also said the vaccine has made it more safe to return, and that she would be comfortable in the classroom as long as students continue to socially distance and wear their masks.
NAU posted its plans for the upcoming semester to Facebook, prompting mixed reactions from students, parents and graduates. NAU freshman Lauren Gomez left a comment questioning whether the university will continue to offer its remote learning system, NAU Flex.
“It’s great that we are getting to the point in this pandemic where we can start having fully in-person classes; however, I feel as though they did not think about the students who still don’t feel comfortable going back in person,” Gomez said.
When asked about the university’s plans to continue offering socially distanced learning, Ott said NAU intends to “continue to use, and expand if needed, the successful mitigation strategies used over the past year.”
Ott added that it was necessary to announce in-person learning now in order to give students ample opportunity to plan for the fall semester.
“Students are making plans now for the fall and we needed to be able to give them some outlook on what to expect,” Ott said.
It is also important to note that NAU never "closed" over the past year, reinforcing the fact that it will continue to offer in-person classes.
Still, Gomez said she has not been pleased with NAU’s updates throughout the pandemic due the lack of details. For students like Gomez, having less information available makes it difficult to plan ahead.
“I commented on NAU’s post because they often send out these updates with very little details about their decisions,” Gomez said. “I was planning to take my last semester at NAU remotely online and move back home to Washington state; however, now with the recent announcement of in-person classes, my plans unfortunately will have to change.”
Gomez said if NAU does announce that students have the option to continue NAU Flex, she does not expect it to happen quickly.
NAU freshman Kyle Colman also said a return to in-person instruction could have an effect on his plans for the upcoming semester. Colman, who did not live on campus his freshman year, said he may choose to live closer to the university if he is required to physically attend class.