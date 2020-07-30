NAU students faced with new move-in dates

Madelynn Klein Courville, a senior criminology and criminal justice major from Sacramento, received her new move-in date Tuesday and is in the process of changing her hotel reservations and her plans for the 12-hour drive.

“I don’t have it as bad as people who are across the country flying here,” Klein Courville said. “I drive, but it’s frustrating anyhow because you have all this planning. Some of it can be changed but sometimes you get locked into those noncancellation fees and you’re also trying to prep ahead of time with all your stuff. It wasn’t so much that COVID wrecked my plans, it’s more that the school waited this long to make that decision to change their game plan.”

She was first scheduled for Aug. 10, but will instead be moving in the weekend of Aug. 14.

“I feel very relieved I got [this move-in date]. It’s the weekend, two days after school starts, but still, I’m concerned in the sense that there’s things I need to do while I’m taking that time to go to Flagstaff or get settled, and even for the people who are coming later on, you’re moving in after school started,” she said.