If a comfort drink exists, for Brendan Trachsel, it’s a Macy’s Special with oat milk.

That drink got the Northern Arizona University senior through the quietest days on campus when the university seemed to turn into a ghost town faced with pandemic safety precautions. It’s the coffee order Trachsel made as a freshman in Flagstaff, when he was new to the region and getting settled into his major in parks and recreation management.

Trachsel said there is something about that warm drink, coupled with the atmosphere of one of northern Arizona's most iconic coffee shops, that is worth remembering, that deserves recognition.

That’s why he started a petition last month to have Macy’s European Coffee House and Bakery officially recognized as a historic site by the City of Flagstaff and the National Historic Register.

The coffee house, with its distinct air of bohemian chic, and rich green-, red- and gold-painted accents, was a pioneer in early coffee culture. Macy’s opened its downtown location in 1980 and started serving espresso four years before Starbucks. They were the first coffee shop in the state to roast their own beans, according to Trachsel’s research.

He presented that information to Flagstaff City Council during its April 4 meeting, requesting that the Beaver Street roasterie and restaurant be officially recognized for its historical and cultural contributions to the region.

Trachsel is a bit of an amateur historian.

As a high school student in San Diego County, he volunteered with the local historical society as a junior docent.

Today, he’s the ASNAU Student Body President. Trachsel leveraged that role to launch a historical plaque project on campus -- a project that would prove to be the catalyst for his research into Macy’s history.

“I’ve been trying to install -- and they’ll be done this summer -- various metal plaques throughout NAU campus detailing different aspects of the history," he said. "One is detailing ‘cottage city,’ which is a semicircle of cottages that used to exist as student housing. Now it’s a parking lot and even people who have been at NAU a long time don’t know about it. I think it’s a neat piece of history that I would like people to know about.”

There’s also a planter and clock on north campus that used to be the site of a fountain — a fountain that was blown up by students in the 1950s. An interpretive plaque will mark that spot and a building near the site of one of NAU’s first homecoming bonfires.

“I’ve spent hours in Cline Library on campus just reading through all the NAU history books and learning about all the crazy weird things that’ve happened there,” Trachsel said.

But his historical interests extend outside of campus. He’s come to love and advocate for “third places” -- places that are neither homes nor office, places where people build community, form connections and develop a sense of who they are outside of school or work.

Macy’s, Trachsel, said is one such third place.

“For me, understanding the history of where you are really brings a sense of place and belonging. That’s the cornerstone of building community,” he said.

Brewing process

For a place like Flagstaff, where so much of the population is transient or new to the area, Trachsel believes markers and interpretive plaques can be especially important.

“It’s super in and out. You don’t have that traditional buildup of verbal histories being shared. You have to try something else. For me, this is that something else,” Trachsel said.

In his petition to the City of Flagstaff, Trachsel also set out to have Macy’s added to the local register of historic places.

“My perspective on that is, we should be celebrating the institutions that make Flagstaff special. In my mind, that is what a local register is for,” Trachsel said. “In its current state, the City of Flagstaff’s Historic Register is basically just a collection of the National and State Register’s properties within Flagstaff, but the thing is, the historical preservation commission has the authority from the council to designate anything onto the local register. They have never done it before.”

He started gathering signatures one morning, and the community response was so quick and positive that he was able to file the completed signed petition with the city clerk that same afternoon.

“Philosophically, I like this idea,” said Councilmember Jim McCarthy on April 4. “But before I could approve it, I would be concerned about what the legal implications are.”

The trouble is that the Local and National Historic registration processes are a bit more complicated than they seem on their face.

The National Historic Register functions as a kind of honor roll for historic places, but it doesn’t guarantee protection from the forward march of progress.

However, a national register listing can act as a hurdle to demolition, especially in the face of federally funded building or improvement projects, but only insomuch as requiring a cultural resource study before construction or destruction could get started.

“A lot of people think the national register protects things, and it doesn’t,” said Mark Reavis, the neighborhood planner and heritage preservation officer for the City of Flagstaff. “It is up to the local community to decide if there are any aspects that make it protected.”

When a site is added to the State or National Register of Historic Places, they’re also added to the local register.

“Individual listing of a property is really quite difficult,” Reavis said.

Buildings, not businesses, are recognized on the National Register, he explained. While the relevance of Macy’s to coffee culture in Flagstaff could be notable, it can’t be the only reason the address is added to a historic register.

When a building is recognized at the state, local, or national level, it is usually part of an established historic district — a region or neighborhood that offered notable cultural, scientific, artistic or political contributions during a given period of time.

The building that houses Macy’s would have to be relevant socially and architecturally to a noted period and neighborhood of significance.

To be recognized as part of the current Southside National Register District, the building would have to have been built before 1947 and display elements of architectural styles from that era.

The Merle & Zetta Sauer Company Building, where Macy’s currently resides, just misses the mark -- at least for now.

“With the support of a grant in 2021, an inventory update was prepared that would modify the period of significance of the Southside to 1962 and prior. This update needs to be submitted and reviewed by the Arizona Sites Committee,” a memo to City Council prepared by Reavis’ office said.

The Sauer Building was built in what Reavis referred to as the "vernacular" architectural style.

“We’ve done an additional review of that architecture and we’ve done another look at history, particularly the black history of that area ... talking about bringing the period of significance up to 1962,” he said.

He said if the period of significance is updated, then the building could become a “contributing property” and go through the city’s committee for a small degree of local protection.

“It could be a local listing,” Reavis told the city council.

The building’s owner, South Beaver Historic Building Group, has not weighed in on the petition.

If, for some reason, they decided down the road to demolish or significantly alter the Sauer building, they could do so, Reavis said, even if a local register listing was approved.

“Whatever the end game on this looks like,” said Vice Mayor Austin Aslan during the April 4 meeting, “I hope it would have a bit of teeth for protection."

The register, Reavis emphasized, can only take protection so far. In the event that a federally funded initiative, like the Rio de Flag Flood Control Project, disturbed or disrupted the property, protections might kick in there -- a cultural resource study and approval from Reavis’ office would be needed, for starters.

With the permission of the building’s owners, additional protections could be established with a landmark or historic overlay designation. Such a distinction could get in the path of policies such as the Rio project.

That’s why City Manager Greg Clifton expressed concern with the petition, saying he liked the spirit, but potential hitches in neighborhood planning for the future had to be considered.

On April 4, City Council decided to move the matter forward and consider finding a way to honor the intentions of Trachsel’s request, while evaluating any long-term implications.

“It is our obligation as a certified local government to look at potential historical resources and constantly evaluate those,” Reavis said.

When it comes to recognizing the perpetually hip European coffee house on its own merits, there’s still hope on the horizon.

“I would love to pursue informal recognition in the form of interpretive materials provided by the City,” said Trachsel, who added a formal register listing would be a bonus.

One of his goals is to have a plaque installed at Macy’s, much like the ones on NAU campus. The marker, he hopes, would offer an important nod to the business’ place in the pantheon of coffee houses the world over. A plaque would help label the shop as a gem in our little corner of the world.

The process of installing a plaque could be tricky. The city doesn’t have any resources allocated for that purpose, Reavis said.

“We don’t have any specific program right now to do that. There is some leeway with beautification and arts programs. They fund murals and other types of things. As I talk more to the applicant, we can figure out certain funding sources,” Reavis said.

The certified architect and Heritage Preservation officer said he hopes the same community support that fueled the petition could be used to leverage donations and crowd-fund the project.

Still, city councilmembers appear interested in finding a way to mark the business as a special Southside site.

“We could use this time to explore some alternative ways of honoring, recognizing and protecting Macy’s as a business and as a building that maybe aren’t so prescriptive in terms of historic preservation designation and through other channels and protocols,” Aslan said.

For Trachsel, the conversation is proof positive of the community’s love for its café. As he prepares to depart Flagstaff in the summer in pursuit of a career in Maine, he hopes to leave behind added awareness about a place that for him, made Flagstaff home.