NAU student gardener grows support for sustainable future

NAU students passing between their afternoon classes might find a moment of serenity tucked between the pair of Social and Behavioral Sciences buildings.
On a warmer day, the divide is filled with bees and singing birds who also wish to exist among the lush vegetation of the university’s largest urban garden. But on Tuesday, the cool winter air, which had already snatched the color from the leaves, kept visitors away.
NAU Freshman Sydney Rittershaus didn’t mind the seasonal emptiness. In fact, she was full of life as she toured the garden -- pointing out the different vegetable crops and pollinator plants. Often, she would pause to comment on the work that needed to be done before this year’s growing season.
Whether it's getting her own hands dirty or coordinating student volunteers, Rittershaus enjoys caring for the Students for Sustainable Living and Urban Growth (SSLUG) garden on campus.
After joining the program during her first semester in the fall, Rittershaus was trusted to manage the garden all by herself. Throw a part-time job and coursework into the mix, and life becomes pretty busy for the student gardener. For her, the work is worth it for the personal fulfillment.
“Working in the SSLUG Garden allows me to pursue one of my greatest passions: sustainable food systems,” Rittershaus said. “It aligns with my studies in environmental sustainability and provides a space where I can physically create positive changes rather than just read about them.”
This wasn’t always the case at the SSLUG garden, relying on an undergraduate student as the sole manager. Up until this year, NAU had employed a master gardener that helped students manage the upkeep. But when university budget cuts cost the gardener their job, responsibility for the garden ultimately fell into the hands of Rittershaus.
The garden has faced uncertainty since it was founded by students in 2008, particularly in the last few years. According to the university newspaper, The Lumberjack, the SSLUG garden faced a detrimental lack of funding in 2018 that left it on the brink of discontinuation.
Today -- with the garden once again facing uncertainty -- the NAU Sustainable Communities program is hosting a fundraiser through March 8 to support Rittershaus and the program. The fundraiser is halfway to its goal of $6,000, NAU professor Peter Friederici said.
The benefits of the extra funds are twofold. In addition to gardening supplies, such as shovels and wheelbarrows, the Sustainable Communities program is also looking to hire a graduate student to serve as the Campus Organic Gardener.
“I'm assuming I will still be kind of the lead student here. But I'm really just excited to have a partner working with me,” Rittershaus said.
Donators are given several tiered options based on the size of their donation along with an option to contribute a custom amount. According to the webpage, contributing $25 can buy seeds for the garden, $50 can purchase a shovel, $100 is enough for a wheelbarrow and $250 can pay a graduate student for one full week of work.
“Supporting the SSLUG garden contributes to campus sustainability efforts and helps maintain an important asset for NAU students and the community,” according to the fundraiser. “Students regularly enjoy and benefit from participating in the SSLUG Garden.”
The most valuable aspect of the garden is the learning opportunity given to students who are studying the environment, Friederici said. Many students have told him they find the work rewarding.
“You're getting your hands dirty, it's physical, you're getting sweaty, and once you worked for a couple hours, you can see the result of what you've done, And that's just so fundamental to being human,” Friederici said.
The garden has the added bonus of giving all students a stress-free space to appreciate the outdoors -- and maybe stop to consider environmental issues themselves.
“What we have found as faculty is that we can teach students all week about climate change and biodiversity loss and all sorts of other problems. But if the students don't have something concrete and practical to do with that information, then we're kind of doing a disservice,” Friederici said.
In addition to being a hands-on experience, the garden is a supplier of produce to local food shelters such as Louie’s Cupboard. The SSLUG garden doesn’t currently have concrete data on the exact amount of produce the program yields, but Rittershaus hopes that will change as it continues to partner with local nonprofits.
Occasionally, the garden will host local elementary school groups. Rittershaus said the schoolchildren are always eager to learn about cultivating vegetable crops and flower beds, which is an experience they might not get at home.
“For them it's a great experience to pick berries off the vine, or something like that, because that's something they might not have the ability to do at home,” Rittershaus said. “So really the educational function is the most important part to me.”
The garden features short-season heirloom vegetables, medicinal and culinary herbs, climate-appropriate fruit trees and berries, along with native wildflowers and shrubs. Rittershaus said the garden yields beans, corn and squash as the primary produce.
Because of the short growing season in Flagstaff -- which is roughly 103 days -- many of the plants are sown from seeds in the NAU Greenhouse in the spring and cared for by volunteers until they are ready to be planted in early June.
When the weather is warmer, it will be all hands on deck to ensure the garden is able to make the most of next year’s season. By then, SSLUG organizers hope their effort to bring on an additional gardener will be fruitful.