NAU student gardener grows support for sustainable future

This wasn’t always the case at the SSLUG garden, relying on an undergraduate student as the sole manager. Up until this year, NAU had employed a master gardener that helped students manage the upkeep. But when university budget cuts cost the gardener their job, responsibility for the garden ultimately fell into the hands of Rittershaus.

The garden has faced uncertainty since it was founded by students in 2008, particularly in the last few years. According to the university newspaper, The Lumberjack, the SSLUG garden faced a detrimental lack of funding in 2018 that left it on the brink of discontinuation.

Today -- with the garden once again facing uncertainty -- the NAU Sustainable Communities program is hosting a fundraiser through March 8 to support Rittershaus and the program. The fundraiser is halfway to its goal of $6,000, NAU professor Peter Friederici said.

The benefits of the extra funds are twofold. In addition to gardening supplies, such as shovels and wheelbarrows, the Sustainable Communities program is also looking to hire a graduate student to serve as the Campus Organic Gardener.

“I'm assuming I will still be kind of the lead student here. But I'm really just excited to have a partner working with me,” Rittershaus said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}