NAU scientist says climate impacts reduced due to reduced travel

Gas sales have plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic, which a Northern Arizona University researcher says has reduced the country's impact on the climate.
Kevin Gurney, an atmospheric scientist, called the drop in emissions “unprecedented,” but was quick to describe this reduction as a silver lining in light of the trauma caused by the coronavirus crisis. Gurney said normally emission data takes time to be released, but when only focusing on petroleum, gas and jet fuel sales, emissions in March and April will flatten overall yearly emissions.
Despite the impact, this is not the way Gurney wanted to see this kind of data show up in their reports.
“It’s great to have lower levels of CO2, but this isn’t the way any of us want this to occur,” Gurney said. “We want to lower CO2 for the right reasons: changing the way we use energy, gaining efficiency, and all the things people have talked about for the last four decades in terms of improving our greenhouse gas emissions.”
The researcher pulled information from the federal government’s reports on gas sales from across the country, which he said is produced to monitor the country’s oil markets.
The data showed that sales of gasoline were 41% below the mean of all Aprils going back to 1991. Jet fuel sales were 56% below. Meanwhile, diesel sales did not drop as significantly, but were 17% below.
Gurney felt the smaller reduction in diesel sales reflected how delivery trucks needed to continue making shipments during the virus, but shows their orders likely had diminished impacts.
“When you have something that accounts for 20% of our emissions decline by 50% you can immediately see that’s really going to have a big impact,” Gurney said.
He hopes businesses might be able to rely on the remote strategies they’ve implemented during the coronavirus to help continue flatten our carbon emissions even after people are able to return to work.
“I think there’s going to be an interesting reevaluation of how much telecommuting a lot of businesses could engage in, which could be economically efficient,” Gurney said. “It might make some of their employees happier. It could also lower some of the commuting pressure we see in a lot of urbanized areas.”
This data helps researchers better understand how our habits translate into carbon emissions as climate scientists say we are expected to experience 2 degrees of climate warming if we do not modify our current carbon emission trajectory.
A key point Gurney said to remember is the drop in sales does not mean the country stopped emitting or went into the negatives. The country has continued to emit carbon through stay-at-home orders, but at a reduced rate, Gurney said.
The flattening of emissions was comparable to the 2008 financial crisis where the country saw emissions flatten by 3%. He explained that those numbers stayed low and took two to three years to get back to normal.
It takes researchers in the atmospheric science field two years to access data about electricity usage and natural gas to measure exactly what happened in any given year. He expects that will not be different for 2020.
Based on people's habits, Gurney thinks we’ll see a reduction in gas and electricity use within businesses spaces, but he doesn’t think it will be as dramatic. In his mind, many people are continuing to rely on computers they would have used at work, but are simply using them at home.
“It stands to reason we won’t see an impact on electricity or natural gas, yet that stands to be seen,” Gurney said. “My gut says it's going to contribute somewhat to an overall decline.”
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality was able to provide some local measurements showing decreased ozone levels in the city of Flagstaff for the past two months.
However, Caroline Oppleman, spokeswoman for ADEQ, said their experts will be examining similar data through the coming months to understand how environmental quality shifted during the coronavirus pandemic.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.