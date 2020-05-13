NAU scientist says climate impacts reduced due to reduced travel

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gas sales have plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic, which a Northern Arizona University researcher says has reduced the country's impact on the climate.

Kevin Gurney, an atmospheric scientist, called the drop in emissions “unprecedented,” but was quick to describe this reduction as a silver lining in light of the trauma caused by the coronavirus crisis. Gurney said normally emission data takes time to be released, but when only focusing on petroleum, gas and jet fuel sales, emissions in March and April will flatten overall yearly emissions.

Despite the impact, this is not the way Gurney wanted to see this kind of data show up in their reports.

“It’s great to have lower levels of CO2, but this isn’t the way any of us want this to occur,” Gurney said. “We want to lower CO2 for the right reasons: changing the way we use energy, gaining efficiency, and all the things people have talked about for the last four decades in terms of improving our greenhouse gas emissions.”

The researcher pulled information from the federal government’s reports on gas sales from across the country, which he said is produced to monitor the country’s oil markets.