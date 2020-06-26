NAU scholar explains reforming, defunding and abolishing the police

This moral abolition appeal spread through the states and territories and led to the bloodshed of the American Civil War from 1861 to 1865. The word is also used in relation to prisons, where prison abolitionists have argued that the 13th Amendment created a new class of slavery based around criminals.

Fernandez said that as best as he could tell, “abolishing the police” saw a wider use during the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement during the Ferguson unrest after the shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2015.

The Ferguson protests sparked a wide variety of reforms across the country, Fernandez explained, including the push for police to wear body cameras like the ones worn by the Flagstaff Police Department and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. The Arizona Department of Public Safety does not currently have body cameras for its officers, although Gov. Doug Ducey’s current fiscal budget proposes spending $5 million to equip the entire agency.

But many protesters feel that these reforms do not work as Black and Indigenous people of color are still being killed by police at disproportionate rates around the country, Fernandez said. Many people continue to be concerned that similar instances of brutality that led to the death of Brown, George Floyd and others are more likely to occur to them than other ethnicities.