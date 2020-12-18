NAU’s Paul Jagodzinski elected chair of American Chemical Society

Paul Jagodzinski, professor of chemistry at Northern Arizona University, has been elected chair of the board of directors of the American Chemical Society (ACS), a scientific membership organization with more than 152,000 members, for a term beginning Jan. 1.

ACS is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and its people. As chair of the society’s 16-member chief governing body, Jagodzinski will preside over board and executive committee meetings, appoint chairs and members of board committees and task forces, oversee the performance of the chief executive officer and support strategic planning, among other duties.