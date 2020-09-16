NAU’s fall 2020 commencement to be virtual, campus COVID-19 cases are less than expected

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng announced Tuesday the university will be holding its fall 2020 commencement ceremony virtually in response to COVID-19.

“We know this is difficult news, especially for students who have worked hard to complete their degrees at a time of unimaginable stress and continued challenges. We know family and friends have looked forward to celebrating their loved ones' accomplishments in person,” Cheng said in a Twitter post Tuesday afternoon.

Fall 2020 graduates will receive more information in the coming weeks about the Nov. 22 virtual ceremony, including how they can opt into receiving a virtual graduation kit.

NAU’s May commencement ceremony was similarly held in a virtual format, with short video presentations from Cheng as well as representatives from the Associated Students of NAU, Graduate Student Government, Alumni Association and the Arizona Board of Regents.

“On behalf of the Lumberjack community, we want you to know how proud we are of all of your achievements, your resilience, and your perseverance. We look forward to celebrating our graduates at our virtual commencement later this fall,” Cheng wrote Tuesday.