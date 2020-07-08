NAU’s Daniel Palm named 2020 Flinn-Brown Fellow

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Palm, Associate Vice President for Northern Arizona University’s Center for International Education, has been named one of 31 Flinn-Brown Fellows chosen by the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership at the Flinn Foundation in Phoenix for its competitive civic leadership development program.

“I just think Arizona is an incredible place,” said Palm, who was born in Flagstaff and grew up in Cottonwood. “It’s got this great mixture of people and thinking that I really think is fantastic. And I want to be here and I want to be a part of helping to solve some of the challenges that Arizona is facing.”

Palm graduated from NAU in 2006 with a degree in History and a minor in Asian Studies. He was hired by the university to develop international education programs and in 2014 earned a master’s degree in Leading Innovation and Change from York St. John University in York, England. Starting in 2016, he began to serve as the NAU Associate Vice President for Global Initiatives and in 2019 he was appointed by Gov. Ducey to the Board of Directors of the Arizona-Mexico Commission, a nonprofit that aims to improve the economic prosperity and quality of life for all Arizonans.