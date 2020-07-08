NAU’s Daniel Palm named 2020 Flinn-Brown Fellow

Daniel Palm, Associate Vice President for Northern Arizona University’s Center for International Education, has been named one of 31 Flinn-Brown Fellows chosen by the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership at the Flinn Foundation in Phoenix for its competitive civic leadership development program.
“I just think Arizona is an incredible place,” said Palm, who was born in Flagstaff and grew up in Cottonwood. “It’s got this great mixture of people and thinking that I really think is fantastic. And I want to be here and I want to be a part of helping to solve some of the challenges that Arizona is facing.”
Palm graduated from NAU in 2006 with a degree in History and a minor in Asian Studies. He was hired by the university to develop international education programs and in 2014 earned a master’s degree in Leading Innovation and Change from York St. John University in York, England. Starting in 2016, he began to serve as the NAU Associate Vice President for Global Initiatives and in 2019 he was appointed by Gov. Ducey to the Board of Directors of the Arizona-Mexico Commission, a nonprofit that aims to improve the economic prosperity and quality of life for all Arizonans.
The Finn-Brown Fellowship seminar series focuses teaches select participants about Arizona policy and politics, introducing them to state leaders and policy experts along the way. The program began in 2011 and has since selected nearly 400 Fellows.
This year, the 12 full-day seminars are scheduled to start in late August, with topics ranging from the economy, PreK-12 and higher education, public health, environment, criminal justice, communications and media relations. Palm said he is especially looking forward to learning more about PreK-12 to complement his 15 years of experience in higher education.
He hopes to be able to use the program to give back to not only Arizona, but also to Coconino County.
“I really do feel a great sense of gratitude towards this state and I’m very proud to be from Arizona but also very humbled that I’ve been selected to be part of this. I hope to turn it into an opportunity to have an even larger impact,” Palm said.
Palm was the only Fellow chosen from Coconino County this year; however, he joins a group of prominent local figures who have completed the program in past years, including Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, Coconino County Deputy County Managers Joanne Keene and Marie Peoples, and County Attorney Bill Ring, among numerous others.
For more information on the Flinn-Brown Fellowship, visit flinn.org/civic-leadership/programs/flinn-brown-fellowship/.
