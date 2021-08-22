NAU Roundup: Youthful Lumberjacks aim for success this fall

Northern Arizona volleyball team's path to a Big Sky Championship can be seen through the hills and valleys of the upcoming season.

The Lumberjacks will be full of youth, but their skill is in abundance.

"I feel really good about the athletes that we have in our gym and the way that we're working," said coach Ken Murphy. "This is the most talented group of players that we've had and at an early point in the year, I think we're really focused on playing a style of volleyball that can result in success long-term and possibly lead to a championship. Considering how many underclassmen we rely on, it's been fun to see them grasp onto things so fast."

In the unusual spring season that consisted of just league matches, the Lumberjacks -- playing all five of their true freshmen in significant roles -- compiled a 9-5 regular season mark that landed them in the top of the Big Sky. After a first round sweep of Sacramento State, Northern Arizona went toe-to-toe with Weber State, the eventual conference champions, before bowing out in the semifinals with a 10-6 spring record.

While the spring was devoid of fans and players wore masks during play, the uniqueness of the spring season did not overshadow the team's bright future.