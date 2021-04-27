NAU Roundup: Young, Roe win conference athlete of week accolades in track and field

The Big Sky Conference announced on Monday that Northern Arizona freshman Nico Young and junior Matilde Roe earned the track and field athlete of the week awards.

Friday evening, Young delivered a standout performance in the men's 5,000-meter race at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.

With a time of 13:24.26, Young broke the U20 American record, qualified for the Olympic Trials, registered the fourth-fastest time in school history in the event and set a Lumberjacks freshman record.

Young's time, which as a PR, also currently ranks fifth in NCAA.

On Saturday, Roe competed in both the women's discus and the javelin.

Roe posted a second-place finish in the discus with a measurement of 52.58, which ranks directly behind her current conference-best mark of 54.85 meters this season.

Roe placed first in the javelin as well with a throw of 49.56 to lift her from eighth to third on the Big Sky leaderboard.

