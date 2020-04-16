NAU Roundup: Women's tennis inks four-star recruit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Northern Arizona women’s tennis team received a big boost for the 2020-21 campaign with the National Letter of Intent signing of Ava Neyestani on Thursday. Neyestani, who will be an incoming freshman upon her arrival on the Mountain Campus this fall, is a four-star recruit out of Scottdale’s Chaparral High School according to tennisrecruiting.net.

“I’m so happy to add Ava to our squad,” Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz said. “She’s one of the best juniors coming from the state of Arizona and I couldn’t be more excited that she chose to be a Lumberjack.”

Neyestani, a Scottsdale native, is one of the highest rated recruits in program history. The in-state product is currently ranked as the third-best recruit in Arizona, the 21st-best recruit in the Southwest and 74th-best recruit in the country according to tennisrecruiting.net. She also holds a UTR rating of 10.

Neyestani has experienced major success in USTA sanctioned tournaments including winning doubles championships at the Southwest Section Closed L3 and National L3 tournaments. She has also been a singles finalist at the Southwest Section Closed L3 tournament and doubles finalist at National L2 tournament.

Neyestani is the second incoming freshman as part of NAU’s 2020 class. In January, the Lumberjacks announced the signing of Gina Dittmann out of Essen, Germany.

