NAU Roundup: Women's hoops scares Power Five competition

Playing the first of three consecutive games in the Paradise Jam's Reef Tournament, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks proved they can play with the Power Five competition.

Leading by four midway through the first quarter and holding the same advantage early in the second, the Lumberjacks (3-3) forced the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-0) into a battle through the first half. A 12-0 run by Arkansas sent the Razorbacks into the break up by nine, with the Lumberjacks cutting the deficit down to four in the second half. However, another 10-0 run late in the third by the Razorbacks led to an 82-73 Arkansas victory on Thanksgiving at St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

The nine-point loss for the Lumberjacks included a 10-point advantage in scoring off turnovers for the Razorbacks. Finishing the game with 28 turnovers, the most since finishing with 28 against Idaho State last December, Northern Arizona granted Arkansas free opportunities while performing better from the field.

Shooting 41.9% from the field, the Lumberjacks edged the Razorbacks' 41.2% while connecting on 10-of-25 shooting from 3-point range. A pair of those 3-pointers came from Emily Rodabaugh in the second quarter, the first to give Northern Arizona a one-point lead and the second coming 23 seconds later to extend the lead to 24-20.

The 3s continued to fall in the second half, with Olivia Moran hitting one to close the third quarter and another to open the fourth -- as well as Nyah Moran connecting on a pair in the final seven minutes.

Rodabaugh, Olivia Moran and Nyah Moran combined for 49 of Northern Arizona's 73 points in the loss. Olivia Moran led the Lumberjacks with 17 points off the bench, going 6 of 9 from the field, followed by 16 apiece for Rodabaugh and Nyah Moran. Rodabaugh added six rebounds and three steals while Nyah Moran finished with three steals and a pair of assists.

Trailing by a game-high 18 points late in the third quarter, Northern Arizona did not back down.

After Olivia Moran cut the lead down to 12 with her pair of 3-pointers, Nyah Moran added one of her own before following up with a steal and old-fashioned three-point play. A second 3-pointer by Nyah Moran in the fourth brought the Lumberjacks back within seven points before the Razorbacks closed out the final 3:14 with a 12-10 advantage.

Fouls also put the Lumberjacks in a hole, with the Razorbacks finishing with a 30-14 advantage at the free-throw line. Hitting 21 to Northern Arizona's 11, Arkansas took advantage of a 32-18 difference in fouls. Finishing 13 of 18 from the line in the second half, the Razorbacks balanced out their struggles from outside. Connecting on 1 of 6 from outside across the final 20 minutes, Arkansas was led by Samara Spencer's 27 points including three of the team's five total 3-pointers.